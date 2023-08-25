Nairn Bid to continue for five more years after ballot vote success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Nairn Bid to continue for five more years after ballot vote success

The Bid manager says Nairn is an "ever-better place to do business, live, work and visit".

By Alex Banks
Lucy Harding
Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson

Nairn Business Improvement District (Bid) will operate for at least another five years following a successful vote from local businesses.

The Bid has a principle aim to deliver projects and services which improve the trading environment of the area.

The renewal is the first since it began in 2018 and will take it up to a decade in action.

Annual events including Christmas lights switch on, Taste of Nairn, Wheels of Nairn are also organised by the Bid.

Businesses in the area pay a charge to the Bid who use campaigns and events to drive more people into Nairn.

Nairn Bid vote a testament to achievements says manager

Nairn Bid manager Lucy Harding said the organisation is delighted with the results

She said: “Everything the Bid does is for the benefit of all who set foot in Nairn.

“This fantastic backing by the businesses shows that the Bid is supported, that people want it and that we are making strides.

“Nairn is an ever-better place to do business, live, work and visit.

“This result is a testament to all we have achieved so far.

Nairn street market in April was organised by the Bid. Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn Bid

“The board and I look forward to working with our members and other stakeholders to make even more improvements for Nairn over the next five years.”

Chair of Nairn Bid Morag Holding added: “We are delighted to be given a clear mandate from our members to continue our work to drive economic growth in Nairn.”

The company invested in artificial intelligence last month to help track footfall in the town.

The Bid plans to serve as Nairn’s ‘Chamber of Commerce’ and organise regular opportunities for networking and business support.

What are the plans for the future?

The Bid’s future objectives include plans to improve the economic opportunities for the businesses in the town.

It also wants to restore Nairn’s reputation as well as increasing footfall to the High Street and surrounding areas.

The organisation currently provides tourist information on notice boards with maps of the town centre.

Taste of Nairn is one of the events which the Bid runs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It also hopes to address the issues of individual sectors, improve businesses relationships with each other, the local authority and the community.

It says it will “continue to market the town and member businesses to a local, regional, national and international audience”.

The Bid is run by a volunteer board of directors and two paid employees.

The total budget for the organisation is £500,000.

More from Business

Shares in London’s top index were slightly higher on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
FTSE rises as pound sinks to 10-week low against dollar
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas. Image: John O'Groats Ferries
John o' Groats Ferries to close next month unless new buyer comes forward
Granary in Elgin undergoing a major refurbishment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
What's happening at The Granary? Popular Elgin pub undergoing major refurbishment
Raymond Irvine with his champion Valais Blacknose at the Royal Highland Show in 2022. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Scottish breeders export sheep embryos to USA for the first time
Smaller households are more likely to suffer from energy bill differences this winter (Danny Lawson/PA)
Bills to rise by £40 for people in small flats this winter despite price…
Former Co-operative Bank boss Paul Flowers will appear in court next week accused of fraud (PA)
Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers to appear in court on fraud charge
Insurance giant Prudential will update shareholders next week (Chris Young/PA)
New Prudential boss set to lay out growth strategy
The Competition and Markets Authority is probing the housebuilding and private rental sectors (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Competition watchdog probes land banks in housing investigation
A golden eagle.
Wildlife tourism: How operators in the north are protecting the assets
Gas and electricity prices have soared in the last two years (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Energy bills to rise for many despite reduction in price cap, experts warn

Conversation