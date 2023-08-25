Nairn Bid to continue for five more years after ballot vote success

Nairn Business Improvement District (Bid) will operate for at least another five years following a successful vote from local businesses.

The Bid has a principle aim to deliver projects and services which improve the trading environment of the area.

The renewal is the first since it began in 2018 and will take it up to a decade in action.

Annual events including Christmas lights switch on, Taste of Nairn, Wheels of Nairn are also organised by the Bid.

Businesses in the area pay a charge to the Bid who use campaigns and events to drive more people into Nairn.

Nairn Bid vote a testament to achievements says manager

Nairn Bid manager Lucy Harding said the organisation is delighted with the results

She said: “Everything the Bid does is for the benefit of all who set foot in Nairn.

“This fantastic backing by the businesses shows that the Bid is supported, that people want it and that we are making strides.

“Nairn is an ever-better place to do business, live, work and visit.

“This result is a testament to all we have achieved so far.

“The board and I look forward to working with our members and other stakeholders to make even more improvements for Nairn over the next five years.”

Chair of Nairn Bid Morag Holding added: “We are delighted to be given a clear mandate from our members to continue our work to drive economic growth in Nairn.”

The company invested in artificial intelligence last month to help track footfall in the town.

The Bid plans to serve as Nairn’s ‘Chamber of Commerce’ and organise regular opportunities for networking and business support.

What are the plans for the future?

The Bid’s future objectives include plans to improve the economic opportunities for the businesses in the town.

It also wants to restore Nairn’s reputation as well as increasing footfall to the High Street and surrounding areas.

The organisation currently provides tourist information on notice boards with maps of the town centre.

It also hopes to address the issues of individual sectors, improve businesses relationships with each other, the local authority and the community.

It says it will “continue to market the town and member businesses to a local, regional, national and international audience”.

The Bid is run by a volunteer board of directors and two paid employees.

The total budget for the organisation is £500,000.