Ex-Don takes the helm at safety-focused Scottish firm Starn Group

A schoolboy signing of Sir Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen FC in the late 1970s has been unveiled as the new chief executive of Dundee company Starn Group.

Colin Maver’s last job was in Huntly, where he was managing director of oil and gas services firm R&M Engineering.

He was previously an Aberdeen-based director of energy services company Dron and Dickson (D&D).

From AFC to Montrose and Keith

His earlier life in football saw him playing for Montrose FC, as well as in the Highland League with Keith. He went on to become assistant manager at Kynoch Park in Keith.

But his playing days started at Pittodrie, in Aberdeen, where he was one of Sir Alex’s first signings for the Dons.

The young winger was just 14 when he signed a schoolboy contract, however, it was the fast-growing oil and gas industry and not football that secured his services full-time.

Private equity-owned Starn describes itself as “the global leader committed to protecting people, assets and production from the impact of hazardous conditions”.

It works in 45 countries and global industries including offshore and onshore oil and gas, chemical processing, food and drink, utilities, marine services and water treatment.

The group employs more than 100 people in portfolio businesses including Safehouse, Dynamic Air Shelters, StarnIPC and Sabre Safety Services.

And it has regional hubs in the UK, Middle East, US and Canada.

Phil Maxted has been group executive chairman since October 2015. He remains chairman.

Mr Maxted said Mr Maver’s industry experience in domestic and global markets would bolster the group’s existing expertise.

He added: “Colin’s expertise in working in regions including South Africa, the UAE and Brazil will provide invaluable insight as we grow and expand our business.”

“I’m excited to use my years of expertise to build on our work both in the UK and internationally.” Colin Maver, chief executive, Starn Group

Mr Maver, who will be 60 later this month, said he was “delighted” to be joining a group whose “habitats”, which control environments to achieve hazard-free working conditions, and other technologies were behind more than 10 million hours of safe productivity over the past 20 years.

“I’m excited to use my years of expertise to build on our work both in the UK and internationally,” he added.

Starn’s new CEO once credited a former chairman of Montrose FC, Bryan Keith, for kick-starting his career in the oil and gas industry.

He also described Mr Keith and Dons legend Sir Alex as the two key influences in his professional life.

Early experiences in football played a big part in shaping his future, he said.

Mr Maver’s early career in oil and gas

After building up Aberdeen company Bon Accord Electrical and opening offices in Houston and Cape Town before its eventual sale, he had a stint at Granite City firm Noskab.

He joined D&D in 2003, becoming one of three directors behind a management buyout five years later.

Starn, which worked with the NHS at the height of the Covid pandemic to provide safe environments for healthcare staff and patients, is owned by Energy Growth Momentum and Simmons Private Equity II.