Local Business Windfall Tax: Energy giants sell off their stakes in major North Sea oil field Equinor and Harbour Energy's move to exit the Bressay field was revealed in results issued by its operator, North Sea firm EnQuest. By Allister Thomas April 5 2023, 8.59am EnQuest's Bressay field, which is not yet in production, has been estimated to have 200 million barrels of oil that can be recovered although without partners like Equinor this is less likely. EnQuest's Magnus platform. Image: EnQuest