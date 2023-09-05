Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash on A86 near Roybridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash on A86 near Roybridge

The incident occurred before 1pm this afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
A86 Glen Roy Junction.
A86 Glen Roy Junction where the crash took place. Image: Google Maps.

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after he and a vehicle collided on the A86 Spean Bridge to Laggan road this afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 1pm at the Glenroy Road junction near Roybridge.

Emergency crews were called to the scene including police, ambulance and air ambulance.

A man has been taken via helicopter to hospital in Glasgow.

The A86 remains closed in both directions due to the incident.

Traffic Scotland is warning of queues in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.50pm on Tuesday, September 5, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorcycle on the A86 at the Glenroy Road junction, near Roybridge.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the injured male motorcyclist has been taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“The road is currently closed.”

More as we get it.

More from Highlands & Islands

Crumbling buildings containing RAAC across the north and north-east.
RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
Corran Ferry
MV Corran to return to service by mid-October almost a year after it left
A82 road is closed in both directions.
Police to close A82 periodically today for fatal crash investigations
Nairn Academy
Rooms at two Highland schools remain sealed off due to presence of RAAC concrete
Humza Yousaf
Hunt on for new A9 contractor to dual Moy-Tomatin link
An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre
Overturned lorry on A9
Delays on A9 due to overturned lorry at Skiach junction
Tobermory lifeboat was called out to assist the vessel. Image: Supplied.
Crew members rescued after vessel runs aground near Isle of Mull
Keren Cafferty an Oban baker has been delighted with the reaction to her Oban-themed cake.
Baker creates stunning cake featuring spectacular Oban sunset scene
Moray bouncer Sam Beaven, with motorcyclists at Thunder in the Glens.
Moray bouncer and biker to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort