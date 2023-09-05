Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash on A86 near Roybridge

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after he and a vehicle collided on the A86 Spean Bridge to Laggan road this afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 1pm at the Glenroy Road junction near Roybridge.

Emergency crews were called to the scene including police, ambulance and air ambulance.

A man has been taken via helicopter to hospital in Glasgow.

The A86 remains closed in both directions due to the incident.

Traffic Scotland is warning of queues in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.50pm on Tuesday, September 5, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorcycle on the A86 at the Glenroy Road junction, near Roybridge.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the injured male motorcyclist has been taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“The road is currently closed.”

NEW ❗⌚ 13:44#A86 Murlaggin The carriageway is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in BOTH DIRECTIONS due to a collision. Traffic is slowing on both approaches. #TakeCare and #UseAltRoute.@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/b8OcX2hxS5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 5, 2023

More as we get it.