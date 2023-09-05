Aberdeen hospitality firm takes over the running of cash-strapped Newburgh-on-Ythan golf club

Aberdeen-base OGV Group has taken over the running of Newburgh-on-Ythan golf club.

It comes just weeks after The Press and Journal reported a drop in membership had contributed to a £42,000 loss of income at the Aberdeenshire club.

OGV Taproom already operates the bar and restaurant at the golf club.

Managing director Kenny Dooley confirmed today it has now taken over the running of the whole golf club.

He revealed plans to spend a six-figure sum over the next 16 months to upgrade both the course and clubhouse.

Job security and club survival

Mr Dooley said: “We had previously supported the club with some revenue in July and August, and we put a proposal together for the club committee and captain to look at us taking over the entire club.

“From my side, if the club did close, then obviously our Taproom bar and restaurant closes and I’d have to let go of staff.

“We were looking at more job security initially and making sure the club survived.

“Then we found out more about the club and the opportunities there to drive it.”

Since taking over the club, which was formed in 1888, a third greenkeeper has been added and a new budget has been agreed with the course manager.

There is also a job vacancy for a venue manager.

OGV plans to invest in club

Mr Dooley said: “We employed a third greenkeeper because the club was lacking on resource and money to fund and improve the course.

“We managed to convince the course manager to stay and have given him more resources and a plan for the remainder of this year and next for improvements to the course.

“With that, we’ll be improving the clubhouse by removing the existing bathrooms and changing rooms and installing new ones.

“We would like to get the course up and running. Once we have a venue manager and a plan rolled out for over the winter we’ll see how we can scale up for next year.”

Last year the club raised £57,000 from members and received an anonymous donation of £25,000 to help combat soaring costs in energy, equipment and course materials.

It was hoped the fundraising campaign would secure the club’s future, but the loss of 50 members, and the struggles of the View restaurant and bar based at the club, resulted in a loss of £42,000 in income.

‘Huge potential’

OGV Taproom took over the bar and restaurant in March, with Mr Dooley seeing “huge potential” in the club – prompting the takeover.

He said: “It’s in a good location between Trump and Cruden Bay, with a great run of golf courses surrounding it. Newburgh has been missed off that list up until this point.

“If we can ensure the course itself is improving, I think we can encourage a lot more visitors and corporate members.

“I also think Newburgh is growing, with restaurants doing well and there’s a lot of new housing.

“It’s grown from a little village, with a lot of opportunities and huge potential.”