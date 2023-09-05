Aberdeen hospitality firm takes over the running of cash-strapped Newburgh-on-Ythan golf club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hospitality firm takes over the running of cash-strapped Newburgh-on-Ythan golf club

A drop in membership had contributed to a £42,000 loss of income.

By Kelly Wilson
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club has been taken over by OGV Group. Image: Alan Brown
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club has been taken over by OGV Group. Image: Alan Brown

Aberdeen-base OGV Group has taken over the running of Newburgh-on-Ythan golf club.

It comes just weeks after The Press and Journal reported a drop in membership had  contributed to a £42,000 loss of income at the Aberdeenshire club.

OGV Taproom already operates the bar and restaurant at the golf club.

Managing director Kenny Dooley confirmed today it has now taken over the running of the whole golf club.

He revealed plans to spend a six-figure sum over the next 16 months to upgrade both the course and clubhouse.

Job security and club survival

Mr Dooley said: “We had previously supported the club with some revenue in July and August, and we put a proposal together for the club committee and captain to look at us taking over the entire club.

“From my side, if the club did close, then obviously our Taproom bar and restaurant closes and I’d have to let go of staff.

Kenny Dooley, OGV Taproom founder.

“We were looking at more job security initially and making sure the club survived.

“Then we found out more about the club and the opportunities there to drive it.”

Since taking over the club, which was formed in 1888, a third greenkeeper has been added and a new budget has been agreed with the course manager.

There is also a job vacancy for a venue manager.

OGV plans to invest in club

Mr Dooley said: “We employed a third greenkeeper because the club was lacking on resource and money to fund and improve the course.

“We managed to convince the course manager to stay and have given him more resources and a plan for the remainder of this year and next for improvements to the course.

“With that, we’ll be improving the clubhouse by removing the existing bathrooms and changing rooms and installing new ones.

“We would like to get the course up and running. Once we have a venue manager and a plan rolled out for over the winter we’ll see how we can scale up for next year.”

Last year the club raised £57,000 from members and received an anonymous donation of £25,000 to help combat soaring costs in energy, equipment and course materials.

It was hoped the fundraising campaign would secure the club’s future, but the loss of 50 members, and the struggles of the View restaurant and bar based at the club, resulted in a loss of £42,000 in income.

‘Huge potential’

OGV Taproom took over the bar and restaurant in March, with Mr Dooley seeing “huge potential” in the club – prompting the takeover.

He said: “It’s in a good location between Trump and Cruden Bay, with a great run of golf courses surrounding it. Newburgh has been missed off that list up until this point.

“If we can ensure the course itself is improving, I think we can encourage a lot more visitors and corporate members.

“I also think Newburgh is growing, with restaurants doing well and there’s a lot of new housing.

“It’s grown from a little village, with a lot of opportunities and huge potential.”

