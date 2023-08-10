Embattled Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club must fill £45k cash hole by September or face failing to meet financial commitments

Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club have made a fresh appeal to members for help and fundraising ideas to help stabilise the club’s perilous financial situation.

The Aberdeenshire club, formed in 1888, raised £57,000 from members and received an anonymous donation of £25,000 last year to help combat soaring costs in energy, equipment and course materials.

It was hoped the fundraising campaign would secure the club’s future, but the loss of 50 members, and the struggles of the View restaurant and bar based at the club, has resulted in a loss of £42,000 in income.

Based on current forecasts, the Newburgh-on-Ythan committee have projected the club will not be in a position to meet their financial commitments by the end of the first week of September.

In a letter to members detailing the club’s financial position, the club committee said an additional £45,000 over and above the current income being forecast is required to keep the club within their £20,000 overdraft facility.

Visitor income has increased 12% between April and July, but the committee insist measures are required to improve the short-term cash flow.

Rising expenditure costs to maintain the club’s current day-to-day operations have led to a revised costing being undertaken.

Club in bid to increase revenue

Club manager Paul Manson and the committee have introduced measures to try to increase revenue and reduce costs.

An 18-month membership offer to new members has been introduced.

Meanwhile, discussions about an overseas membership fee with The Powelton Club, a country club based in Newburgh City in New York State, US, are also under way.

Talks with OGV Taproom, who took over the running of the bar and restaurant in March, about how the cash flow position can be improved, and attempts to secure an energy efficiency grant to reduce utility costs, have also been instigated.

Members are encouraged to attend an emergency general meeting which has been scheduled for Monday at 7pm to discuss the current financial position of the club and the plans to ensure a viable future.

Potential ideas put forward for discussion at the EGM include increasing membership fees for next year and the early payment of them, asking senior members to pay full membership fees and the introduction of a percentage of membership fees being due annually from life members.

Newburgh Golf Club declined the opportunity to comment at this stage.