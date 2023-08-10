Embattled Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club must fill £45k cash hole by September or face failing to meet financial commitments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Embattled Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club must fill £45k cash hole by September or face failing to meet financial commitments

Members will discuss their options at an EGM on Monday, with a drop in membership contributing to a £42,000 loss of income at the Aberdeenshire club.

By Paul Third
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club have made a fresh appeal to members for help and fundraising ideas to help stabilise the club’s perilous financial situation.

The Aberdeenshire club, formed in 1888, raised £57,000 from members and received an anonymous donation of £25,000 last year to help combat soaring costs in energy, equipment and course materials.

It was hoped the fundraising campaign would secure the club’s future, but the loss of 50 members, and the struggles of the View restaurant and bar based at the club, has resulted in a loss of £42,000 in income.

Based on current forecasts, the Newburgh-on-Ythan committee have projected the club will not be in a position to meet their financial commitments by the end of the first week of September.

In a letter to members detailing the club’s financial position, the club committee said an additional £45,000 over and above the current income being forecast is required to keep the club within their £20,000 overdraft facility.

Visitor income has increased 12% between April and July, but the committee insist measures are required to improve the short-term cash flow.

Rising expenditure costs to maintain the club’s current day-to-day operations have led to a revised costing being undertaken.

Club in bid to increase revenue

Club manager Paul Manson and the committee have introduced measures to try to increase revenue and reduce costs.

An 18-month membership offer to new members has been introduced.

Meanwhile, discussions about an overseas membership fee with The Powelton Club, a country club based in Newburgh City in New York State, US, are also under way.

Talks with OGV Taproom, who took over the running of the bar and restaurant in March, about how the cash flow position can be improved, and attempts to secure an energy efficiency grant to reduce utility costs, have also been instigated.

Members are encouraged to attend an emergency general meeting which has been scheduled for Monday at 7pm to discuss the current financial position of the club and the plans to ensure a viable future.

Potential ideas put forward for discussion at the EGM include increasing membership fees for next year and the early payment of them, asking senior members to pay full membership fees and the introduction of a percentage of membership fees being due annually from life members.

Newburgh Golf Club declined the opportunity to comment at this stage.

