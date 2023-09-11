North and north-east winners at food and drink excellence awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North and north-east winners at food and drink excellence awards

By Alex Banks
The Wee Scottish Cider company was one of the winners at the awards. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Six businesses across the north and north-east were among the winners at this year’s Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

OR-ganic, The Wee Scottish Cider Company, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, Outer Hebrides Tourism, Mackie’s of Scotland all picked up awards.

Meanwhile, Nia Hunter from A & D Hunter was named young talent at the ceremony at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The annual awards received 223 entries across its categories this year with an eventual 21 crowned in their category.

North and north-east winners

Aberdeenshire-based OR-ganic was the winner of artisan product of the year for its premium cold pressed organic rapeseed oil.

A post on its Facebook said: “We were so thrilled to receive the award in Edinburgh with some wonderful feedback from the judges.

“A lovely accolade for our delicious oil and an acknowledgement of the skill and hard work that goes into creating it.”

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky took home top spot in the dark spirits distilling product of the year category.

Black Bull
Black Bull was named as a winner for Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky. Image: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

Its 12-year-old Black Bull blended scotch whisky was named as the winner.

A Facebook post toasting its success said: “Fantastic to win this against very stiff competition from across Scotland where the finest food and drink is celebrated.”

Mackie’s of Scotland won the sustainability award.

The award comes as the ice cream brand announced its export sales increasing by more than a third.

A post on its Facebook page said: “We’ve won again. Businesses from across the country came together to celebrate the wonderful produce our country has to offer.

“This award adds to our collection of recognition we have already seen this year at a number of award ceremonies.

“It’s a delight for us to see all our hard work recognised at prestigious events like these.”

There was an award for Shetland based A&D Hunter’s Nia Hunter who took home the honour of young talent.

The Wee Scottish Cider Company was crowned beer and cider product of the year for its product Seidear.

The alcohol is a champagne method cider from Scottish castle gardens.

Outer Hebrides tourism was also announced as the winner of the regional food and drink award.

Food and Drink Excellence Awards toasts winners

Chief executive at Scotland Food and Drink Iain Baxter congratulated the winners.

He said: “The excellence awards highlights the commitment and passion of the industry to preserve and adapt through some of the most difficult times.

Ice-cream from Mackie's of Scotland.
Ice-cream firm Mackie’s has won the sustainability award. Image: Mackie’s of Scotland

“The calibre of entries this year demonstrates the resilience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our industry is driving innovation and truly excellent products.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”

The awards come after the announcement of the Scottish food and drink sector contributing £14.8 billion to the economy.

