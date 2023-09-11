North and north-east winners at food and drink excellence awards

Six businesses across the north and north-east were among the winners at this year’s Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

OR-ganic, The Wee Scottish Cider Company, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, Outer Hebrides Tourism, Mackie’s of Scotland all picked up awards.

Meanwhile, Nia Hunter from A & D Hunter was named young talent at the ceremony at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The annual awards received 223 entries across its categories this year with an eventual 21 crowned in their category.

North and north-east winners

Aberdeenshire-based OR-ganic was the winner of artisan product of the year for its premium cold pressed organic rapeseed oil.

A post on its Facebook said: “We were so thrilled to receive the award in Edinburgh with some wonderful feedback from the judges.

“A lovely accolade for our delicious oil and an acknowledgement of the skill and hard work that goes into creating it.”

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky took home top spot in the dark spirits distilling product of the year category.

Its 12-year-old Black Bull blended scotch whisky was named as the winner.

A Facebook post toasting its success said: “Fantastic to win this against very stiff competition from across Scotland where the finest food and drink is celebrated.”

Mackie’s of Scotland won the sustainability award.

The award comes as the ice cream brand announced its export sales increasing by more than a third.

A post on its Facebook page said: “We’ve won again. Businesses from across the country came together to celebrate the wonderful produce our country has to offer.

“This award adds to our collection of recognition we have already seen this year at a number of award ceremonies.

“It’s a delight for us to see all our hard work recognised at prestigious events like these.”

There was an award for Shetland based A&D Hunter’s Nia Hunter who took home the honour of young talent.

The Wee Scottish Cider Company was crowned beer and cider product of the year for its product Seidear.

The alcohol is a champagne method cider from Scottish castle gardens.

Outer Hebrides tourism was also announced as the winner of the regional food and drink award.

Food and Drink Excellence Awards toasts winners

Chief executive at Scotland Food and Drink Iain Baxter congratulated the winners.

He said: “The excellence awards highlights the commitment and passion of the industry to preserve and adapt through some of the most difficult times.

“The calibre of entries this year demonstrates the resilience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our industry is driving innovation and truly excellent products.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”

The awards come after the announcement of the Scottish food and drink sector contributing £14.8 billion to the economy.