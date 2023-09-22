From Inverness to Caribbean for hotel tech company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

From Inverness to Caribbean for hotel tech company

The deal now means the software company, which launched in 2017, has a presence across three continents.

By Gavin Harper
Jon Erasmus in Inverness.
Jon Erasmus in Inverness.

An Inverness hotelier’s technology company has won a major Caribbean contract which has expanded its customer base to three continents.

Jon Erasmus, who runs Glen Mhor Hotel, co-founded hospitality property management software company, Hop, in 2017 with Richard Drummond and Director Ronald Tweedie.

It was the experience of having to use a host of clunky and expensive systems in their hotels which inspired the frustrated trio to create a one-stop software product.

Now Hop has secured a contract with the prestigious Kings Beach Village in Barbados.

The agreement will see Hop provide single-point software, which allows guests to check in, pay bills and order room service.

That will allow the hotel to operate all aspects of its luxury tropical villa complex on the Caribbean island’s west coast.

Hop directors Jon Erasmus, Richard Drummond and Ronald Tweedie.

Deals were concluded earlier this year in Nigeria and Florida. It has more than 250 contracts already signed across the UK and Europe.

The deal with the Barbados hotel means Hop now has a presence across three continents.

Highland firm wins Caribbean contract

Mr Erasmus, who also co-owns Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery on Ness Bank, said: “The reason that Hop works is that the directors, including myself, are operating in the hospitality and tourism sector in the Highlands and Islands.

“Our other Director Ronald Tweedie brings the software development skills required to deliver the vision.

Jon and Victoria Erasmus in front of copper stills at the Uile-bheist distillery in Inverness
Uile-bheist founders Jon and Victoria Erasmus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“This Barbados contract, on top of securing new business in the UK, Europe, Florida and Nigeria shows what Scottish start-ups can do.

“I hope it acts as encouragement for others to think globally.

“That is something we will continue to do as well as serving our loyal customer base in Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Highland hotelier to help others

Hop will host a networking roadshow event at Mr Erasmus’ Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness on October 11.

A key theme will be the cost and staffing pressures facing the Scottish hospitality and tourism sector.

Mr Drummond added: “At the moment, in the hospitality industry, everyone is looking to reduce overheads.

Richard Drummond wants to help other hoteliers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Borrowing has effectively tripled, energy and things like food inflation are up. Businesses are still finding their feet after re-opening following the pandemic.

“In a tough marketplace, we are offering cost effectiveness and functionality, when we benchmark against our competitors.

“We are well positioned to help these businesses save money in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

More from Business

The Labour leader and shadow chancellor set out their plans at the London Stock Exchange (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer vows more powers for OBR so Truss budget ‘disaster’ never happens again
Valaris 121.
Health and safety chiefs issue fresh warning in missing North Sea worker probe
The Superdrug said it will no longer sell single-use vapes in its stores (Superdrug/PA)
Superdrug to stop selling single-use vapes in all UK and Ireland stores
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Ian McDonald and his wife Jiap in their Turriff store. Image: Jiap's Thai Asian Restaurant
Couple 'jumped through hoops' to bring tastes from Thailand to Turriff
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
Baby products brand Mothercare has revealed it swung to a loss over the latest year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mothercare swings to loss as it prepares to refinance debt
Companies are also reducing the size of their workforce at the fastest rate since 2009, apart from the extraordinary months of pandemic lockdowns (PA)
Recession ‘more likely’ as key gauge misses expectations
The exterior of the The Sewing Shop in Fochabers
This family business in Fochabers is celebrating its 50th birthday
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would ensure the Office for Budget Responsibility is not ‘gagged’ (James Manning/PA)
Labour vows OBR will not be ‘gagged’ to avoid another Truss mini-budget