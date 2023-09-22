From Inverness to Caribbean for hotel tech company

An Inverness hotelier’s technology company has won a major Caribbean contract which has expanded its customer base to three continents.

Jon Erasmus, who runs Glen Mhor Hotel, co-founded hospitality property management software company, Hop, in 2017 with Richard Drummond and Director Ronald Tweedie.

It was the experience of having to use a host of clunky and expensive systems in their hotels which inspired the frustrated trio to create a one-stop software product.

Now Hop has secured a contract with the prestigious Kings Beach Village in Barbados.

The agreement will see Hop provide single-point software, which allows guests to check in, pay bills and order room service.

That will allow the hotel to operate all aspects of its luxury tropical villa complex on the Caribbean island’s west coast.

Deals were concluded earlier this year in Nigeria and Florida. It has more than 250 contracts already signed across the UK and Europe.

The deal with the Barbados hotel means Hop now has a presence across three continents.

Highland firm wins Caribbean contract

Mr Erasmus, who also co-owns Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery on Ness Bank, said: “The reason that Hop works is that the directors, including myself, are operating in the hospitality and tourism sector in the Highlands and Islands.

“Our other Director Ronald Tweedie brings the software development skills required to deliver the vision.

“This Barbados contract, on top of securing new business in the UK, Europe, Florida and Nigeria shows what Scottish start-ups can do.

“I hope it acts as encouragement for others to think globally.

“That is something we will continue to do as well as serving our loyal customer base in Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Highland hotelier to help others

Hop will host a networking roadshow event at Mr Erasmus’ Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness on October 11.

A key theme will be the cost and staffing pressures facing the Scottish hospitality and tourism sector.

Mr Drummond added: “At the moment, in the hospitality industry, everyone is looking to reduce overheads.

“Borrowing has effectively tripled, energy and things like food inflation are up. Businesses are still finding their feet after re-opening following the pandemic.

“In a tough marketplace, we are offering cost effectiveness and functionality, when we benchmark against our competitors.

“We are well positioned to help these businesses save money in a rapidly changing marketplace.”