Highland business solves staffing crisis with ‘innovative’ work to live scheme

Online skills training, personal mental health courses, free leisure access and optional half days are all available to staff.

By Kelly Wilson
Seaforth staff members Michelle Cree, Sarah deKlerk, Bolton Chore, Jody Keating and Tristan Buchanan are reaping the benefits of the novel recruitment scheme in Ullapool. Image: Heartland Media & PR
Seaforth staff members Michelle Cree, Sarah deKlerk, Bolton Chore, Jody Keating and Tristan Buchanan are reaping the benefits of the novel recruitment scheme in Ullapool. Image: Heartland Media & PR

Ullapool’s Seaforth restaurant has solved its staffing crisis by introducing an “innovative” work to live programme.

The business was forced to cease trading two days a week during the pandemic when a chronic lack of workers and rental accommodation forced them to slash business hours.

Left with no choice, the hotel’s owners purchased a local motel to help attract and accommodate workers.

Now they have gone a step further, introducing a programme of benefits including online skills training, personal mental health courses, free leisure access and optional half days – a switch which has seen them rewarded with 100% staffing levels.

All 35 positions required to run the business, seven days per week, were occupied during the summer tourist season.

Seaforth ‘incredibly supportive haven’

Workers received online hospitality training programmes, complementary leisure access and half-day breaks to promote positive work-life balance, as well as an affordable place to live.

Mental wellbeing courses proved hugely popular, with staff also being alerted to opportunities to volunteer and participate in events and classes within the community.

Employee Michael Miller said: “The Seaforth has been an incredibly supportive haven for me, where every detail has been carefully considered to make our working environment valuable.

“It’s more than just a job; it’s a home away from home.”

For management the programme has been nothing but positive.

Delia Keating, Seaforth recruitment manager, said: “At one juncture, we could only operate five days a week due to staffing challenges, despite having the necessary jobs and resources. This presented significant challenges.

“This situation underscored the importance of our commitment to promoting a healthier work-life balance for our employees.

Seaforth Restaurant Ullapool
Seaforth Restaurant. Ullapool. Image: Heartland Media.

“We consider our team to be an integral part of our extended family, and this year, we’ve witnessed positive outcomes from this approach in our recruitment efforts.

“We implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure our staff feel well-supported, rested, and welcomed, which is a core value for us.

Accommodation shortage issues

On top of the package of incentives, plans are underway to extend the amount of permanent, low-rent accommodation the business can provide its staff.

The shortage of accommodation for hospitality workers in the west highlands had been an on-going issue.

Seaforth owners, J&R Group, took the decision to purchase the Morefield Motel earlier this year specifically for staff in a bid to help the solve the problem.

The purchase made available 10 rooms at low rents for local and international staff, with an additional flat housing managerial staff.

Workers are also able to remain in the property all year round, instead of seasonally.

