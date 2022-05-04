Brodies unveils two more partners and new office in north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brodies has announced a Highlands relocation and two new partners across its offices in the north and north-east.

The law firm is moving its most northerly team from Dingwall to Inverness five years after establishing a presence in the north.

Brodies will share Clava House, Inverness, with accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael after the move from Dingwall Business Park.

Third new office in a year

It is Brodies’ third investment in its office footprint during the past year, with it having opened in London last summer and relocated its Edinburgh team in early 2022.

Meanwhile, family lawyers Susie Mountain and Sarah Lilley – based in Aberdeen and the Highlands respectively, are among seven new partners in Brodies, which also has offices in Glasgow and Brussels.

Ms Mountain, who joined Brodies from Simpson & Marwick in June 2015, is said to be the only solicitor advocate in the north-east to specialise in family law.

She works with clients on separation and divorce matters, as well as child residence/contact disputes and international child relocations.

Scottish legal hat-trick

Ms Lilley joined Brodies in 2020, from Innes & Mackay Solicitors and Estate Agents, and has more than 14 years’ experience in family and child law.

She is said to be the only lawyer north of Aberdeen to hold three accreditations from the Law Society of Scotland in child law, family law and family mediation.

Brodies has also appointed a legal director, central belt-based Lynn Livesey, and two new associates in its latest round of internal promotions.

Managing partner Nick Scott said: “These latest investments in our people and our offices are reflective of the objectives that we set ourselves in our 2021-2024 strategic plans; to provide our clients with relevant, quality legal advice, and to deliver it in a way that would best facilitate collaboration, conversation and the sharing of knowledge.

“The Highlands and north-east continue to see diverse commercial opportunities that drive domestic and inward investment, and private clients seek out our personal and family lawyers for pragmatic support and advice on personal matters that are often complex, sensitive and cross borders.”

Mr Scott added: “Our new Inverness premises are modern and bright, providing an excellent space for our colleagues and clients to meet and work with each other in the Highland capital, in the years ahead.

“Together with our team of lawyers based across the mainland, Skye, Shetland and Orkney, this will enable us to continue supporting clients and their instructions across the length and breadth of the Highlands and Islands, wherever they are located.”

Brodies has more than 100 partners and about 770 staff across its six offices.