Aberdeen care home with its own cinema on the market for £17 million

The Tor-Na-Dee and Craig Court care home in Milltimber, Aberdeen, is up for sale with a price tag of more than £17 million.

Operator Care UK has instructed Colliers to sell the property ,which was built in 2008.

Tor-Na-Dee consists of 74 wet room beds and Craig Court comprises 14 wet room

beds and two self-contained flats.

Spread out across 2.53 acres, the North Deeside Road care home boasts a cinema, hair and beauty salon, reminiscence room, shop and activities area.

Tor-Na-Dee ‘high-quality’ care home

The brochure states: “Tor-Na-Dee is a high quality, modern care and nursing home consisting of 74 en suite wet rooms.

“The tenant is carrying out rolling refurbishment works including repainting and

replacing soft furnishings to ensure that the high standard is maintained.

“Craig Court is a specialist care home consisting of 14 en suite wet rooms and two self

contained apartments, bringing the total offering to 16 units.”

The whole property is let to Care UK, with the lease having 18 years unexpired.

Aberdeen has ‘ageing populaton’

Colliers says there is currently a considerable demand within the catchment area, with an under-supply of hundreds of wet room beds.

It adds: “Aberdeen has an ageing population with the number of people aged over 65 being predicted to increase by 45% between 2014 and 2039.

“There is a current under-supply of 630 wet room beds within the catchment area.”

Tor-Na-Dee and Craig Court both benefit from secure, landscaped gardens to the rear.

At the front of the property there is a substantial amount of car parking for staff and visitors.

Tim Meakes, director in the National Capital Markets team at Colliers, said: “We are pleased to launch this prime care home to the market, an asset that offers very secure, long-term income benefiting from inflation linked rent reviews.”

Care UK is one of the largest care operators in Britain, supporting 8,000-plus families across 150 care homes.