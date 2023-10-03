Aberdeen care home with its own cinema on the market for £17 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen care home with its own cinema on the market for £17 million

The Milltimber care home has been open since 2008. It also has a hair and beauty room and shop.

By Kelly Wilson
milltimber
Tor-Na-Dee care home is on the market for £17million.

The Tor-Na-Dee and Craig Court care home in Milltimber, Aberdeen, is up for sale with a price tag of more than £17 million.

Operator Care UK has instructed Colliers to sell the property ,which was built in 2008.

Tor-Na-Dee consists of 74 wet room beds and Craig Court comprises 14 wet room
beds and two self-contained flats.

Spread out across 2.53 acres, the North Deeside Road care home boasts a cinema, hair and beauty salon, reminiscence room, shop and activities area.

Tor-Na-Dee ‘high-quality’ care home

The brochure states: “Tor-Na-Dee is a high quality, modern care and nursing home consisting of 74 en suite wet rooms.

“The tenant is carrying out rolling refurbishment works including repainting and
replacing soft furnishings to ensure that the high standard is maintained.

“Craig Court is a specialist care home consisting of 14 en suite wet rooms and two self
contained apartments, bringing the total offering to 16 units.”

The whole property is let to Care UK, with the lease having 18 years unexpired.

Aberdeen has ‘ageing populaton’

Colliers says there is currently a considerable demand within the catchment area, with an under-supply of hundreds of wet room beds.

It adds: “Aberdeen has an ageing population with the number of people aged over 65 being predicted to increase by 45% between 2014 and 2039.

“There is a current under-supply of 630 wet room beds within the catchment area.”

Tor-Na-Dee and Craig Court both benefit from secure, landscaped gardens to the rear.

At the front of the property there is a substantial amount of car parking for staff and visitors.

Tim Meakes, director in the National Capital Markets team at Colliers, said: “We are pleased to launch this prime care home to the market, an asset that offers very secure, long-term income benefiting from inflation linked rent reviews.”

Care UK is one of the largest care operators in Britain, supporting 8,000-plus families across 150 care homes.

