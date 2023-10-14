Businessman is electric vehicle ‘convert’ thanks to improving Highlands charging network

For the past 20 years Inverness businessman Graham Forbes has travelled the length and breadth of the Highlands.

His diesel vehicle would “eat up the miles” costing him hundreds of pounds in fuel costs.

But after doing some research, Graham bought a hybrid vehicle.

And he’s regretted the decision ever since. Impressed with the availability of EV chargers in the sparsely populated Highlands, he now wishes he’d gone full electric.

Graham, DM Hall Inverness office partner, said: I am a convert to the concept of the electric vehicle, despite the fact that my beat – the Highlands and Islands – is the biggest and most thinly populated area in the UK.

“For 20 years, in a busy job which took me from our Inverness HQ as far as the tip of Skye and to the top right corner of Scotland at Caithness.

“I drove a diesel car which ate up the miles, and now I have transferred my allegiance to a hybrid.

“Honestly, however, I now wish that I had gone all-electric. The primary reason?

“Electric miles are cheaper – 10p, as opposed to 15p for diesel, a not-to-be-sniffed-at saving of 50%.

“The very real issue of range anxiety – where will I find the next charge point? – is being eased on a regular basis as more and more facilities are being introduced.”

Electric charging points in the Highlands

Highland Council currently operates 20 charging points across its region in places including Thurso, Nairn, Sutherland, Aviemore and Fort William.

Earlier this year Highland Council pressed ahead with plans to increase the price of electric vehicle (EV) chargers by 130%.

The new tariff now sees Highland Council fast chargers cost 70p per kilowatt hour – up from 30p – and slow chargers up to 35p.

The Highland EV charging network was previously maintained by Transport Scotland, but with the subsidy coming to an end, Highland Council said it needed to charge more to pay for repair and maintenance. Without this, some chargers would fall into disrepair.

Time to switch to electric

Graham said it’s now possible to enjoy the North Coast 500 route in the calming silence of an electric car using charge points only.

He said the “time is ripe” for electric vehicles as their range as well as availability of charging points will only improve.

He adds: “As EV technology rapidly evolves, manufacturers’ claims of 300-mile range on a single charge are transitioning from wishful thinking into established reality.

“At the moment, the hybrid can accomplish the 300 miles of rolling road to the north of Skye on a full tank and a full charge. It can achieve 40 miles around town on battery alone and the ride is smooth, silent and seamless.

“There are no charge points at the office, so I leave the car at the local supermarket, which is well-equipped. It is 10 minutes away from work, so the walk is good both for clearing the head and reducing the waistline.

“My next car is due in two years, and I intend to go all electric. The time, I think, is ripe.”