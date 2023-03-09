Opposition councillors fail in bid to stop price hike for Highland electric vehicle chargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opposition councillors fail in bid to stop price hike for Highland electric vehicle chargers

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:41 pm
Highland Council will press ahead with EV charging price hike.
Highland Council will press ahead with EV charging price hike.

Highland Council will press ahead with plans to increase the price of electric vehicle (EV) chargers by 130%.

This follows a failed attempt by the Liberal Democrat opposition to stop the price hike.

Councillor Richard Gale led a motion to today’s Highland Council following “outcry” from Highland electric vehicle drivers.

Mr Gale, along with former climate change chairwoman Trish Robertson and councillor Angela Maclean, called on the Highland Council to make a U-turn.

They said the price hike “serves as a significant disincentive to promote the use and indeed the purchase of electric vehicles in favour of fossil fuel powered vehicles”.

Instead, they called on Highland Council to agree a more modest 10% price rise.

Their motion was up for debate today.

130% price increase

However, convener Bill Lobban said the motion was not competent because it sought to reverse a decision made by the economy committee only one month ago. That’s not allowed under Highland Council standing orders.

To get around this setback, Mr Gale asked councillors to suspend standing orders, and press ahead with his motion. Mr Gale lost that vote, so the electric vehicle tariff changes will go ahead.

The new tariff will see Highland Council fast chargers cost 70p per kilowatt hour – up from 30p – and slow chargers will go up to 35p.

Highland Council’s headquarters are in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Members of the economy and infrastructure committee voted in February to apply the EV tariff rise. It followed a detailed report from council bosses, which set out that the council could not maintain the network at current prices.

The Highland EV charging network was previously maintained by Transport Scotland, but that subsidy is coming to an end. As such, Highland Council said it needed to charge more to pay for repair and maintenance. Without this, some chargers would fall into disrepair.

It’s a tough balancing act, but one that didn’t make it to the debating chamber today.

However, discussing council performance earlier in the meeting, new chief executive Kate Lackie underlined the need for a price increase. Ms Lackie said that private sector providers are currently priced out of the market by the cheap council chargers.

Increasing prices, she said, would allow commercial operators to come in and boost the EV charging network across Highland.

