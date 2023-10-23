19-year-old Morgan opens new Inverurie barbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19-year-old Morgan opens new Inverurie barbers

Morgan Turner has been cutting hair since he was 15-years-old for family and friends.

By Kelly Wilson
Morgan Turner
Morgan Turner has opened up his own barbershop, Grade A Barbers, in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Morgan Turner was 15-years-old when he first discovered his love of hairdressing.

The former Oldmeldrum Academy pupil would spend hours watching videos online and describes himself as “self taught” when it comes to the profession.

Now four years later the 19-year-old has invested a five-figure sum in opening his own barbershop in Inverurie.

Morgan owns Grade A Barbershop in Inverurie’s High Street.

The former Newmachar Primary pupil said: “I’d always wanted to be a barber and when I was 15 started doing haircuts for family and friends.

“I ended up getting really busy and as soon as I left school I started doing online courses and was self-taught.”

Grade A Barbershop success

In between doing home cuts Morgan worked part-time in Marks & Spencer in Inverurie but left there four months ago to focus on Grade A Barbershop.

Since opening Morgan, who lives in Inverurie, has been so busy he’s had to opt for a booking system.

Morgan Turner outside Grade A Barbershop.
Morgan Turner spent a five-figure sum opening Grade A Barbers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “The first couple of weeks I was doing walk ins and by 5pm it was just too busy.

“I didn’t like to keep people waiting.

“But business has been really good and I’m fully booked most of the time.”

Future plans

Morgan has moved in to the unit that was formerly Perfect Alterations & Tailoring.

He had been thinking about opening his owner barbershop for sometime but struggled to find the right location.

He said: “I had been looking for a place for a while and noticed it when I was driving past.

“My family and friends had always encouraged me to open my own place and they’ve helped me a lot.”

“I’ve put down in new flooring, chairs, furniture and painted spending a five-figure sum to get it opened.”

Morgan Turner inside Grade A Barbershop.
Morgan Turner is looking towards future barbershop openings elsewhere. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In the future Morgan is looking towards hiring members of staff and opening in new locations.

Grade A Barbershop is open 11am to 7pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 4.30pm Saturday and Sunday.