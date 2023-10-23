19-year-old Morgan opens new Inverurie barbers

Morgan Turner was 15-years-old when he first discovered his love of hairdressing.

The former Oldmeldrum Academy pupil would spend hours watching videos online and describes himself as “self taught” when it comes to the profession.

Now four years later the 19-year-old has invested a five-figure sum in opening his own barbershop in Inverurie.

Morgan owns Grade A Barbershop in Inverurie’s High Street.

The former Newmachar Primary pupil said: “I’d always wanted to be a barber and when I was 15 started doing haircuts for family and friends.

“I ended up getting really busy and as soon as I left school I started doing online courses and was self-taught.”

Grade A Barbershop success

In between doing home cuts Morgan worked part-time in Marks & Spencer in Inverurie but left there four months ago to focus on Grade A Barbershop.

Since opening Morgan, who lives in Inverurie, has been so busy he’s had to opt for a booking system.

He said: “The first couple of weeks I was doing walk ins and by 5pm it was just too busy.

“I didn’t like to keep people waiting.

“But business has been really good and I’m fully booked most of the time.”

Future plans

Morgan has moved in to the unit that was formerly Perfect Alterations & Tailoring.

He had been thinking about opening his owner barbershop for sometime but struggled to find the right location.

He said: “I had been looking for a place for a while and noticed it when I was driving past.

“My family and friends had always encouraged me to open my own place and they’ve helped me a lot.”

“I’ve put down in new flooring, chairs, furniture and painted spending a five-figure sum to get it opened.”

In the future Morgan is looking towards hiring members of staff and opening in new locations.

Grade A Barbershop is open 11am to 7pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 4.30pm Saturday and Sunday.