Where to visit for food and drink if you’re spending 12 hours in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Where to visit for food and drink if you’re spending 12 hours in Inverurie

Don't waste a minute in Inverurie by following this guide on the local food and drink culture. Karla Sinclair reports.

Karla Sinclair
Your guide to the Inverurie food and drink scene. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Your guide to the Inverurie food and drink scene. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The Inverurie food and drink scene is constantly evolving.

I touched on this earlier this week having launched my new Town Spotlight series where each month I’ll be delving into the food and drink cultures in a string of towns across the north and north-east.

Kickstarting it with a focus on Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, I learned all about what restaurants, pubs and coffee shops locals and tourists alike can expect to find.

The list is lengthy, so I have pulled together a guide on where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Inverurie.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Fancy a full-cooked breakfast to start your day? Well, The Pitstop on the A96 has got you covered.

The Pit Stop, with its recent application of tartan paint. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The roadside eatery is located inside an old bus, and it’s a hot spot among tourists and locals. Not only does it offer a unique dining experience, but the menu is perfect for those that love hefty portions at great value for money.

Address: A96, Pitcaple, Inverurie AB51 5HN

The cooked breakfasts at The Pitstop feature everything from black pudding and potato scones to fried bread. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, if you fancy a lighter option, the Andersons of Inverurie coffee shop is open for breakfast from 10am Monday to Saturday to curb your hunger cravings.

I would highly recommend a bacon and egg roll paired with a coffee.

Afterward, you can browse the business’ homeware range before making your way back into town.

Address: Highclere Business Park, Inverurie AB51 5QW

Start the day off right with a visit to Andersons of Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Breakfast down, it’s time for coffee and cake ahead of your stroll around or outside of Inverurie.

French-style patisserie Almondine is well-known for its beautiful handmade cakes which come in an array of flavours, textures and colours.

If you stop by, I would urge you to purchase a box of macaroons to enjoy on your return home or to gift friends and family.

Address: 2 Burn Lane, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

Almondine macaroons come in an array of flavours. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, the team at Coco Works knows how to perfect a coffee.

Sure to provide the perfect pick-me-up before your afternoon galavant, the business recently celebrated its 11th birthday. Trust me when I say there’s a reason it has been on the go for some time.

The café is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and it always has fresh bakes on offer.

Address: Station Road, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie AB51 4TN

Coffee and cake anyone? Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

If you adore freshly-made smoothies, milkshakes, healthy shakes and sweet treats, then The Dreamy Goat should be on your radar.

The speciality coffee shop also serves an all-day vegetarian brunch menu, so you’re sure to leave feeling satisfied.

I am yet to stop by the venue, but I have heard from numerous trusted folk that their smoothie bowls are incredible. I’ll be visiting in the near future, that’s for sure.

Address: Strathlene Cottage, North Street, Inverurie AB51 4DJ

An energy ball from The Dreamy Goat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Neighbouring some of the town centre’s most popular stores is Fennel Restaurant.

Its current menu – which caters to a range of dietary requirements – is substantial, to say the least.

It features everything from a vegan Thai satay roasted butternut squash and chickpea sandwich to calamari, chicken wings and burgers.

Address: 10 Burn Lane, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

A range of dishes available at Fennel Restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Few things beat nipping into a local deli or bakery to bag a freshly-made pastry, and The Kilted Frog Delicatessen has just that.

Quality cheeses and takeaway coffees and sandwiches are among the other products you can expect to find.

Address: 8 West High Street, Inverurie AB51 3SA

Visiting The Kilted Frog Delicatessen is a must. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Located close by the deli is The Bread Guy’s Inverurie branch, which opened its doors last May.

Their freshly-made butteries are among the finest I have had the pleasure of tucking into in the north-east, so I would grab one (or several) if you decide to visit.

Address: 1 Falconer Place, Inverurie AB51 4RN

The baked goods counter at The Bread Guy in Inverurie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Ardennan House Hotel is a family business with head chef Charles Hay running the kitchen.

Not only is the food something to shout about, but there is also a superb array of drinks to sample too.

Whether you’re after a wholesome feast or lighter bites paired with cocktails, the team will make sure all of your food and drink needs are met.

Address: Old Kemnay Road, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie AB51 3XD 

Ardennan House Hotel opened its doors in 2011. Image: Supplied by Lauren McIntosh

If authentic Italian cuisine is up your street, then consider stopping by Via Roma.

From the finest pizza to classic pasta dishes including spaghetti Romana, the experienced kitchen and front of house teams will provide a fantastic dining experience.

I would recommend saving room for dessert and requesting a portion of tiramisu.

Address: 55-57 Market Place, Inverurie AB51 3PY

Via Roma is a popular business in the Inverurie food scene. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Drinks

8pm to late

While the day will be drawing to a close for some, I understand that you may want to round your night off with a few drinks. And BrewDog has plenty of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

The brand’s refreshing LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon Gin is a favourite of mine.

BrewDog has plenty on offer for beer lovers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, The Drouthy Laird’s motto, “arrive a stranger, leave as a friend”, is something that the close-knit team always stands by.

You can choose from an eclectic range of drinks at the trendy venue.

And the business is planning on opening its own cocktail lounge/bar in the near future, so keep your eyes peeled for updates on the business’ social media pages.

Address: Victoria House, Blackhall Road, Inverurie AB51 3QT

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]