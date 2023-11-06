Former Arbroath goalkeeper to launch coaching business in Aberdeen

A former Dundee and Arbroath goalkeeper who set up his own coaching business during the pandemic now plans to expand the venture to the north-east.

Calum Brodie launched BGK Goalkeeping when Covid restrictions allowed for one-to-one outdoor training.

When he left Monifieth High at the age of 15, he dreamed of a career with boyhood club Dundee.

He spent time on the books at Dens Park, as well as a stint in Arbroath and America.

During his time Stateside, he had a lucky escape when a tornado lifted the car he was travelling in as it ripped through a Mississippi city.

But his ambition of making it to the top level did not materialise.

Launching goalkeeper coaching business

Instead Calum returned home and having spotted a gap in the market for goalkeeper coaching, launched his own business. It now stocks a wide range of goalkeeping equipment.

Now, Calum has a partnership with Dundee United to stock his merchandise in the Tannadice club shop. That follows a similar partnership with his former club Arbroath.

He said: “The clubs were both keen to support a local business.

“United approached us knowing that our stuff was in the Arbroath stuff, and they were keen to support a local business.

“That’s our first Dundee on-street shop, so that’s a big thing.”

He said that despite his connections to Dundee, he’s attempted to remain as “club neutral” as possible.

“It can be a challenge at times,” he added.

“Football is full of politics, but I’ve tried to keep my head down and not get involved with that.

“I’m just concentrating on coaching the goalies and running the business.”

Adding staff and expanding BGK Goalkeeping

Last month, the 26-year-old took on his first member of staff .He also has plans to expand the business to Aberdeen early in the new year.

Calum added: “Bringing on a member of staff is a big step.

“It might be a bit of a risk, but I realise I’ve got way too much on my plate. I was spending too much time on the pitch coaching rather than focusing on the business.

“In the new year we’re going to be starting BGK Aberdeen.”

Calum said expanding into the north-east would mean adding another member of staff.

In 2021, he won £1,200 from Scottish Institute for Enterprise (SIE) Fresh Ideas competition to help with the business.

Calum, while delighted with the success of the business to date, has lofty long-term plans.

“Things are going well and when we start in Aberdeen that’ll be most of the east coast that we cover.

“I don’t think it’ll be a franchise model just yet, but further down the line that’s what I’m looking for.”