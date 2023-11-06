Former Arbroath goalkeeper to launch coaching business in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Arbroath goalkeeper to launch coaching business in Aberdeen

Calum Brodie plans to expand the business to the north-east early in the new year.

By Gavin Harper
Calum Brodie runs his own goalkeeping school. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Calum Brodie runs his own goalkeeping school. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A former Dundee and Arbroath goalkeeper who set up his own coaching business during the pandemic now plans to expand the venture to the north-east.

Calum Brodie launched BGK Goalkeeping when Covid restrictions allowed for one-to-one outdoor training.

When he left Monifieth High at the age of 15, he dreamed of a career with boyhood club Dundee.

He spent time on the books at Dens Park, as well as a stint in Arbroath and America.

During his time Stateside, he had a lucky escape when a tornado lifted the car he was travelling in as it ripped through a Mississippi city.

But his ambition of making it to the top level did not materialise.

Launching goalkeeper coaching business

Instead Calum returned home and having spotted a gap in the market for goalkeeper coaching, launched his own business. It now stocks a wide range of goalkeeping equipment.

Now, Calum has a partnership with Dundee United to stock his merchandise in the Tannadice club shop. That follows a similar partnership with his former club Arbroath.

He said: “The clubs were both keen to support a local business.

“United approached us knowing that our stuff was in the Arbroath stuff, and they were keen to support a local business.

“That’s our first Dundee on-street shop, so that’s a big thing.”

Calum Brodie.

He said that despite his connections to Dundee, he’s attempted to remain as “club neutral” as possible.

“It can be a challenge at times,” he added.

“Football is full of politics, but I’ve tried to keep my head down and not get involved with that.

“I’m just concentrating on coaching the goalies and running the business.”

Adding staff and expanding BGK Goalkeeping

Last month, the 26-year-old took on his first member of staff .He also has plans to expand the business to Aberdeen early in the new year.

Calum added: “Bringing on a member of staff is a big step.

“It might be a bit of a risk, but I realise I’ve got way too much on my plate. I was spending too much time on the pitch coaching rather than focusing on the business.

“In the new year we’re going to be starting BGK Aberdeen.”

Calum Brodie runs BGK goalkeeping school.

Calum said expanding into the north-east would mean adding another member of staff.

In 2021, he won £1,200 from Scottish Institute for Enterprise (SIE) Fresh Ideas competition to help with the business.

Calum, while delighted with the success of the business to date, has lofty long-term plans.

“Things are going well and when we start in Aberdeen that’ll be most of the east coast that we cover.

“I don’t think it’ll be a franchise model just yet, but further down the line that’s what I’m looking for.”

