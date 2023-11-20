Inverness business splits in two as tattoo parlour moves to new home

An Inverness tattoo parlour has moved to a new premises after outgrowing its previous home.

Extreme Tattoo is the third tattoo shop to open its doors on Tomnahurich Street in the past couple of months.

Choosing to relocate from Academy Street, owner Gabriel Tomescu (Gabi) said he wants to provide a better customer experience.

The business is going in a new direction and will no longer offer piercings – which will stay at the old premises.

Extreme Tattoo ‘outgrew’ old home

Gabi said the two sides of the business grew enough to be their own and it meant the piercing and tattoo studios saw clashes.

He said: “The piercing has become really popular and it’s a little more energetic than I would like for our parlour.

“I’m bookings only and this means I know how much time I’m dedicating to each customer.

“It just became harder and harder to work in the same location and so I went to my business partner.

“I told him about how I want things to go on my end and we split from there.

“There is no ill feeling between us. He still offers the best piercing in the Highlands.”

Gabi said all the stress has paid off now he’s opened the doors of the new shop.

He added: “We first applied for permission in March. The property had been left in a really poor state. It took a lot of renovation to get it looking how we wanted.

“But now the customers love it, the staff love it and I love it. We’re closer as a team and able to work closer which I like.”

Tomnahurich Street or Tattoo Street?

The new tattoo shop joins Saorsa and Era, both of which have opened their doors in the past couple of months.

Gabi, who is keen to build a relationship with the town’s other studios, said it feels like home.

He said: “I know one of the other owners on the street, we kind of announced our moves at the same time.

“I joke to him and say they need to rename the street for us. It’s great to be able to speak to them.

“Competition just makes you stronger so I think all of the studios should build strong relationships.”