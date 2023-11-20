Inverness business splits in two as tattoo parlour moves to new home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness business splits in two as tattoo parlour moves to new home

The owner said the two sides of the business created clashes and it was time for a fresh start.

By Alex Banks
The tattoo shop is the third on the Inverness street. Image: Extreme Tattoo

An Inverness tattoo parlour has moved to a new premises after outgrowing its previous home.

Extreme Tattoo is the third tattoo shop to open its doors on Tomnahurich Street in the past couple of months.

Choosing to relocate from Academy Street, owner Gabriel Tomescu (Gabi) said he wants to provide a better customer experience.

The business is going in a new direction and will no longer offer piercings – which will stay at the old premises.

Extreme Tattoo ‘outgrew’ old home

Gabi said the two sides of the business grew enough to be their own and it meant the piercing and tattoo studios saw clashes.

He said: “The piercing has become really popular and it’s a little more energetic than I would like for our parlour.

“I’m bookings only and this means I know how much time I’m dedicating to each customer.

“It just became harder and harder to work in the same location and so I went to my business partner.

“I told him about how I want things to go on my end and we split from there.

Outside the new Extreme Tattoo parlour. Image: Extreme Tattoo

“There is no ill feeling between us. He still offers the best piercing in the Highlands.”

Gabi said all the stress has paid off now he’s opened the doors of the new shop.

He added: “We first applied for permission in March. The property had been left in a really poor state. It took a lot of renovation to get it looking how we wanted.

“But now the customers love it, the staff love it and I love it. We’re closer as a team and able to work closer which I like.”

Tomnahurich Street or Tattoo Street?

The new tattoo shop joins Saorsa and Era, both of which have opened their doors in the past couple of months.

Gabi, who is keen to build a relationship with the town’s other studios, said it feels like home.

Owner Gabi said the studio is closer to the vibe he wants. Image: Extreme Tattoo

He said: “I know one of the other owners on the street, we kind of announced our moves at the same time.

“I joke to him and say they need to rename the street for us. It’s great to be able to speak to them.

“Competition just makes you stronger so I think all of the studios should build strong relationships.”

