Elgin catering company quadruples staff after winning UHI contract

An Elgin business has been able to quadruple its staff numbers after being named the caterer for the local university.

The Little Lunchbox won the contract to supply two University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) campuses in Moray.

Since then, owner Kathleen Shanks has seen her staff team grow from two to eight.

The Little Lunchbox, which also has a takeaway on Harrow Inn Close, caters for students as well as events hosted at the facilities.

The Little Lunchbox ‘perfect fit’ for UHI Moray

Kathleen was invited along to an event as UHI advertised the tender for both the Moray Street and Linkwood Technology Centre campuses.

After deciding to give it a try for the first time, she didn’t expect to receive the news she had won the contract.

She said: “It was a lovely surprise for me and I didn’t expect it at all.

“It was a completely new experience to me – I thought some big posh business would come in and get it but they chose me.

“It’s allowed me to expand my amazing team. They started with me in July and are all still here doing an amazing job.”

The Little Lunchbox also offers catering for weddings, funerals and other functions.

UHI Moray head of marketing and external relations Jacqui Taylor said she was keen to improve what was on offer at the campuses.

She said she had no doubts Kathleen and her business were the “perfect fit” to fulfil students’ desires.

Jacqui said: “Kathleen ticked all of the right boxes and didn’t overcomplicate things.

“It was pretty straight forward from there. We signed the contracts and by the end of August it had begun.”

‘I’m loving it’

Kathleen is absolutely loving life and says the extra workload has been “100% worth it”.

She said: “It’s been a lot of hard work, extra time and also attention. But I am absolutely loving it.

“I like to think I’ve taken a bit of my Harrow Inn Close shop and offered it out here too.”

It isn’t just Kathleen who’s loving the new menu according to Jacqui. Sandwiches, toasties and baked potatoes are all going down a treat.

Jacqui added: “We were a bit wary after re-opening the canteen that staff and students might not use it.

“However it’s going really well. Not only students but when we have major events and host hundreds of people there’s always positive comments about the food.”