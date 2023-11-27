Police ‘will speak to parents’ after Fort William McDonald’s bans under 18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ‘will speak to parents’ after Fort William McDonald’s bans under 18s

McDonald's reaffirmed today that unaccompanied youngsters will not be allowed in its store.

By Louise Glen
MacDonalds building in Fort William.
McDonald's Fort William has banned anyone under the age of 18 from its restuarant after 6pm at night. Image: Googlemaps.

Police in Fort William are planning to speak to parents of anti-social youngsters after the Press and Journal highlighted a ban on under-18s in McDonald’s.

The area’s local commander of police said officers were working to “eradicate” opportunities for young people to offend – and would be speaking to parents of the children – and their friends – involved.

In the meantime, McDonald’s confirmed that it is only unaccompanied young people who are not allowed in its Fort William store.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We are aware of concerns around anti-social behaviour and vandalism in the Fort William area.

Police patrols in Fort William following reports

“This type of behaviour has a negative impact on the local community, and we are committed to working with partners to address this.”

He continued: “Work is ongoing through the local community alcohol partnership which involves working with local businesses to eradicate opportunities for under-age people to obtain alcohol and vape products.

“It is worth stressing again that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

“But we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

McDonald's logo
McDonald’s say they have not taken the decision to ban the youngsters lightly. Shutterstock.

“Anyone found to be involved in anti-social behaviour or acts of criminality will be dealt with robustly.”

He said parents would be contacted if it was found their children were involved, and letters sent to legal guardians of children in the company of those behaving in an anti-social manner.

“Officers will continue to undertake increased high visibility patrols and work alongside partners to identify opportunities to positively engage with young people in the local area, ” Mr McCartney said.

‘I’m lovin’ it now teenagers banned’

Anti-social behaviour should be reported to Police Scotland, on 101 or online if non-urgent and 999 if an emergency.”

Yesterday afternoon, McDonald’s was busy – but there were no teenagers who were without an adult in the store.

One regular customer, George MacLean, said: “I like to come in for my burger and chips on a Sunday – and I had been taking it home with me these last few weeks.

“But now there is no fear of those very rude children in the restaurant, I have come back in.

“I’m lovin’ it,” he joked.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “The safety and security of our people and our customers is our utmost priority, and our Fort William restaurant has introduced various measures to help mitigate the challenges of anti-social behaviour.

“This includes temporarily restricting the hours during which unaccompanied children can be served.

“This joint decision, alongside the police, was not taken lightly.”

