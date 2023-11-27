Police ‘will speak to parents’ after Fort William McDonald’s bans under 18s

Police in Fort William are planning to speak to parents of anti-social youngsters after the Press and Journal highlighted a ban on under-18s in McDonald’s.

The area’s local commander of police said officers were working to “eradicate” opportunities for young people to offend – and would be speaking to parents of the children – and their friends – involved.

In the meantime, McDonald’s confirmed that it is only unaccompanied young people who are not allowed in its Fort William store.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We are aware of concerns around anti-social behaviour and vandalism in the Fort William area.

Police patrols in Fort William following reports

“This type of behaviour has a negative impact on the local community, and we are committed to working with partners to address this.”

He continued: “Work is ongoing through the local community alcohol partnership which involves working with local businesses to eradicate opportunities for under-age people to obtain alcohol and vape products.

“It is worth stressing again that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

“But we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

“Anyone found to be involved in anti-social behaviour or acts of criminality will be dealt with robustly.”

He said parents would be contacted if it was found their children were involved, and letters sent to legal guardians of children in the company of those behaving in an anti-social manner.

“Officers will continue to undertake increased high visibility patrols and work alongside partners to identify opportunities to positively engage with young people in the local area, ” Mr McCartney said.

‘I’m lovin’ it now teenagers banned’

Anti-social behaviour should be reported to Police Scotland, on 101 or online if non-urgent and 999 if an emergency.”

Yesterday afternoon, McDonald’s was busy – but there were no teenagers who were without an adult in the store.

One regular customer, George MacLean, said: “I like to come in for my burger and chips on a Sunday – and I had been taking it home with me these last few weeks.

“But now there is no fear of those very rude children in the restaurant, I have come back in.

“I’m lovin’ it,” he joked.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “The safety and security of our people and our customers is our utmost priority, and our Fort William restaurant has introduced various measures to help mitigate the challenges of anti-social behaviour.

“This includes temporarily restricting the hours during which unaccompanied children can be served.

“This joint decision, alongside the police, was not taken lightly.”