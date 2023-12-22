Restructuring and other costs push Crerar Hotels deeper into the red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restructuring and other costs push Crerar Hotels deeper into the red

But one-off costs impacted the overall performance and sales grew by 31% in a 'positive year'.

By Keith Findlay
Thainstone House Hotel, near Inverurie.
Thainstone House Hotel, near Inverurie, is among hotels owned by Crerar.

Hospitality group Crerar Hotels has insisted the business is on an “upward trend” despite a widening of losses.

The company reported pre-tax losses of £2.2 million for the year to March 25 2023.

This was after losses of around £495,000 the year before.

But Crerar, which owns seven hotels in the north and north-east, highlighted an increase in gross profits of more than 30%, to £16.4m.

Sales soar above pre-Covid levels

And it said turrnover skyrocketed by 31% during the year, to £19m from £14.5m previously, as summer sales exceeded pre-Covid levels.

The group said its bigger pre-tax losses were driven by the one-off costs of a company-wide restructure as well as expenses associated with it being taken over earlier this year.

It also said it had invested a further £2.4m in upgrading hotels and spas across the portfolio.

The company is now owned by funds advised by London-based Blantyre Capital, together with operating partner Fairtree Hotel Investments.

Which hotels does Crerar own and what are their future prospects?

Crerar’s hotels include Oban Bay Hotel, The Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa, in Nairn, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, in Inveraray, Thainstone House, near Inverurie, Balmoral Arms, in Ballater, and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

Chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills is confident that, as a result of the new ownership, the company will continue on an upward trajectory.

“It is incredibly encouraging to be able to reflect on a positive year for Crerar Hotels”, he said.

‘Strong summer trading’ in 2022-23

“We have demonstrated our ongoing commitment to building and strengthening our proposition, whilst ensuring our people are well looked after and valued. We are really starting to see the fruits of our investments.

“Strong summer trading was experienced, with particularly notable results following prior year investment projects such as the Isle of Mull and the Glencoe Inn, and we saw the return of our international visitors.

“Whilst autumn and winter trading saw a gradual move towards prior year booking patterns, strategic decisions saw a larger volume of group business at Oban Bay which was particularly beneficial to overall group performance.”

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive, Crerar Hotels.
Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive, Crerar Hotels. Image: tigerbond

Mr Wayne-Wills continued: “A main focus for us was to increase accommodation sales, following significant investment.

“This key measurement has been successfully achieved during the trading period, with a 16% increase in bedroom occupancy over the prior year, along with improvements in secondary spends of food and drink.”

Trading impacted by labour shortages and cost inflation

Labour shortages and cost increases had a “notable impact” during the year, Crerar’s CEO said.

But he added: “We remain in a better place to recruit and retain our high-quality staff and absorb supply price pressures than many of our competitors.

“The ongoing issues associated with labour and supply lines meant all investment projects overran into the summer and autumn of 2022, which impacted on the ability of these properties to fully trade.”

Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn.
Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn. Image: Crerar Hotels.

Edinburgh-based Crerar said it boosted staff numbers by more than 16% to 312, and increased salaries and benefits during its 2022-23 trading year.

Its four and five-star hotels now form a key part of the new owners’ plans to build a “significant” luxury UK hotel portfolio.

Conversation