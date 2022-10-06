Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa scoops prestigious accolade in World Travel Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa scoops prestigious accolade in World Travel Awards

By Simon Warburton
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 6:49 pm
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa
The view from Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, which has added to its collection of awards.

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa has been named Scotland’s leading boutique hotel in the 29th World Travel Awards.

The newly-renovated four-star property in Craignure Bay is part of Crerar Hotels’ portfolio.

Last year it underwent a £4.5 million refurbishment of its bedrooms, restaurant and public spaces, while it also launched its Driftwood Spa.

The leading boutique in Scotland award was announced during a glitzy ceremony in Spain after votes were cast by travel and media professionals, as well as travellers.

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa room.
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa has benefitted from an upgrade.

Crerar Hotels owns seven properties across Scotland.

These also include Oban Bay Hotel, the Glencoe Inn, the Golf View Hotel & Spa, in Nairn, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, in Inveraray, Thainstone House, near Inverurie, and the Balmoral Arms in Ballater.

 

The Edinburgh-based company is owned by Oban-born businessman Paddy Crerar.

Its chief executive, Chris Wayne-Wills, is also chairman of trade body UKHospitality Scotland.

It is a real honour to be recognised.”

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive, Crerar Hotels.

The hotel brand, which has 227 staff across the portfolio, has invested £10m in three of its hotels this year – Golf View, Loch Fyne and the Balmoral Arms, formerly the Deeside Inn.

Mr Wayne-Wills said: “We have been able to continue to invest in the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa which is one of the reasons why we believe we have been successful in the World Travel Awards.

“The upgrade has been extremely well-received by guests.”

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa fire with logs
i

“We were (competing) among some of the country’s leading hotels, so it is an honour to be recognised and achieve the title of Scotland’s leading boutique hotel.

“Our offering is standing out following refurbishment and launch of the spa.”

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa general manager John de Villiers said: “We are proud to be named Scotland’s leading boutique hotel. It is a brilliant way to enter the autumn season.

“It is also a boost to the team as all their hard work is paying off.”

Earlier this year Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa won the best country hotel title in the Prestige Hotel Awards.

