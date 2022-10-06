Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa scoops prestigious accolade in World Travel Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa has been named Scotland’s leading boutique hotel in the 29th World Travel Awards.

The newly-renovated four-star property in Craignure Bay is part of Crerar Hotels’ portfolio.

Last year it underwent a £4.5 million refurbishment of its bedrooms, restaurant and public spaces, while it also launched its Driftwood Spa.

The leading boutique in Scotland award was announced during a glitzy ceremony in Spain after votes were cast by travel and media professionals, as well as travellers.

Crerar Hotels owns seven properties across Scotland.

These also include Oban Bay Hotel, the Glencoe Inn, the Golf View Hotel & Spa, in Nairn, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, in Inveraray, Thainstone House, near Inverurie, and the Balmoral Arms in Ballater.

The Edinburgh-based company is owned by Oban-born businessman Paddy Crerar.

Its chief executive, Chris Wayne-Wills, is also chairman of trade body UKHospitality Scotland.

It is a real honour to be recognised.” Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive, Crerar Hotels.

The hotel brand, which has 227 staff across the portfolio, has invested £10m in three of its hotels this year – Golf View, Loch Fyne and the Balmoral Arms, formerly the Deeside Inn.

Mr Wayne-Wills said: “We have been able to continue to invest in the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa which is one of the reasons why we believe we have been successful in the World Travel Awards.

“The upgrade has been extremely well-received by guests.”

“We were (competing) among some of the country’s leading hotels, so it is an honour to be recognised and achieve the title of Scotland’s leading boutique hotel.

“Our offering is standing out following refurbishment and launch of the spa.”

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa general manager John de Villiers said: “We are proud to be named Scotland’s leading boutique hotel. It is a brilliant way to enter the autumn season.

“It is also a boost to the team as all their hard work is paying off.”

Earlier this year Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa won the best country hotel title in the Prestige Hotel Awards.