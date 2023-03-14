Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.

Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels

By Keith Findlay
March 14, 2023, 6:48 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 7:41 pm
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels

West Highland businessman Paddy Crerar has sold his seven-strong portfolio of north and north-east hotels for an undisclosed sum.

Crerar Hotel Group is now owned by funds advised by London-based Blantyre Capital, together with operating partner Fairtree Hotel Investments.

The four and five-star sites making up the Crerar group include Oban Bay Hotel, The Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa, in Nairn, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, in Inveraray, Thainstone House, near Inverurie, Balmoral Arms, in Ballater, and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

It’s been an absolute joy seeing our ambitions flourish. The current year we believe will be our best yet, with double-digit growth forecasted in every month ahead.”

Paddy Crerar, West Highland emtrepeneur

Mr Crerar, who hails from Oban, launched his Edinburgh-based portfolio in 2005.

A previous attempt to sell the hotels to Fico Castle – a UK subsidiary of Thai company Fico Corporation – fell through.

Mr Crerar, who was the hotel group’s chairman, and former co-director Nigel Dearnley have retained a formal link with the new board.

Oban Bay Hotel.

According to a statement announcing the sale, the pair “remain staunch supporters of the business”.

“They look forward to following the progress of a company that is destined to blossom,” the statement added.

Mr Crerar, 54, said: “We set out to deliver the type of hotels and service that properly reflects Scotland – a world-class destination that is consistently a podium finisher in the global tourism marketplace.

“It’s been an absolute joy seeing our ambitions flourish and be rewarded by guest demand and loyalty.

Golf View Hotel, Nairn.

“The current year we believe will be our best yet, with double-digit growth forecasted in every month ahead.”

He added: “After getting to know the new potential owners it was soon clear they shared identical aims and ambitions to those we have worked hard to foster at Crerar Hotels.

“Their view of the potential for high quality hospitality in Scotland pitched to the global stage is unquestionable.

“Their access to greater resources makes delivering on the potential of Crerar Hotels achievable.”

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive, Crerar Hotels. Image: tigerbond

Chris Wayne-Wills remains in post as Crerar Hotels chief executive, supported by his existing management team.

Mr Wayne-Wills said: “We are looking ahead to a record year of performance, with our hotels now at the highest level of facility and service.

“Knowing the ambition of the new owners, our teams are ready and will relish the opportunity to make this next step change an unbridled success.”

Career opportunities

The change in ownership delivers new career opportunities for staff, Crerar’s CEO said.

He added: “The road ahead was and remains just as clear.

“New ownership accelerates us to the opportunities much earlier than we might have hoped previously.”

This acquisition marks Blantyre and Fairtree’s fourth hospitality acquisition in the UK
since 2021.

New owners have big plans

They also own Fonab Castle and Dunkeld House Hotel in Perthshire, and the Daffodil Hotel and Spa in Cumbria.

The Crerar businesses are a key part of plans for a “significant” luxury UK hotel portfolio.

Fairtree portfolio manager Joe Bester described them as “beautiful hotels in iconic locations.”

Balmoral Arms. Image: Crerar Hotels.
Isle of Mull Spa Hotel & Spa
Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa.
The stunning Glencoe Inn sits under the famed mountains surrounding one of Scotland's most scenic parts
The Glencoe Inn. Image: Crerar Hotels

Mr Bester added: “The pride the group has in offering an exceptional guest experience is an excellent fit with the existing portfolio properties.

“We are looking forward to building on the huge opportunity this acquisition offers us to expand and enhance the portfolio within the national and international marketplace.”

Blantyre Investment executive Johann Scheid said: “The addition of these seven high quality assets to our platform allows us to expand on our offering in providing unique and memorable experiences to our international customer base.”

