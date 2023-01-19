Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the village to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation.

Doors to the Inn’s self-catering collage, named Island View House, opened to guests in the summer of 2021.

The five-bedroom property can accommodate up to 10 people and boasts views of Loch Leven.

The property also features a lounge with a log fire, a fully equipped kitchen, and an outdoor hot tub and garden.

Inspectors got their first glimpse of the cottage during a recent inspection and awarded it a five-star rating and an overall merit score of 92%.

Speaking about the general aesthetics of the property, the inspectors said: “Island View House is a very well-presented property with quality décor, flooring, fixtures and fittings.

“The public areas are very good with a well-appointed kitchen with quality appliances as well as fixtures. The hot tub as well as the garden seating and BBQ also add value.”

Glencoe Inn, part of the Scottish hospitality group Crerar Hotels, reopened to guests in May 2021 following a £500,000 refurbishment.

Scott Kennedy, general manager of the Glencoe Inn, said they were delighted by the rating.

He said: “We are delighted to have received the top rating for Island View House. Whilst exploring the Highlands, the accommodation is the ideal place for family and friends looking for more space to enjoy their holiday in the heart of Glencoe.”