Home Business

Agilico is latest tenant at City South near Aberdeen

20-strong team moving from city to shire.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales, Dandara Aberdeen, with Steve Clark, regional sales director, Agilico, holding keys to office space at City South. They are joined here by members of the Agilico team.
Claire Bathgate, head of sales, Dandara Aberdeen, with Steve Clark, regional sales director, Agilico, holding keys to office space at City South. They are joined here by members of the Agilico team. Image: Building Relations
By Keith Findlay

Workplace technology company Agilico is relocating its 20-strong workforce at Grampian House, Aberdeen, to City South Business Park in Porthlethen.

The firm is renting three light industrial units, totalling 4,000sq ft, on a 10-year lease.

And it is said to be spending a “significant” amount on their refit.

Hampshire-headquartered Agilico specialises in office technology including managed print and hosted telephony services, as well as automated invoice processing software.

The company has branches throughout the UK.

Grampian House acquired in 2006

It acquired its Aberdeen business through a buyout of Scottish firm Capital Document Solutions (CDS) in 2022.

The company has had a presence in the north-east since the 1980s, initially in a partnership with Grampian Business Products. It purchased its Grampian House premises, near Port of Aberdeen, in 2006.

Looking forward to the move to Dandara’s City South development, on a 40-acre site about five miles from the centre of Aberdeen, Steve Clark, regional sales director, Agilico, said it was the “perfect” location.

Claire Bathgate, of Dandara Aberdeen, andd Steve Clark, of Agilico, with members of the Agilico team at City South.
Claire Bathgate, of Dandara Aberdeen, andd Steve Clark, of Agilico, with members of the Agilico team at City South. Image: Building Relations

He added: “It has easy transport links from the south, with the AWPR (Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route) allowing us to easily access the north faster than our current location.

“This means we will be better positioned to service clients all across Aberdeen amd Aberdeenshire.

“The site is a growing development that has a really exciting buzz to it.

City South business park, from the air.
City South business park, from the air. Image: Dandara

“The 4,000sq ft new build premises allows us to design and create a space that is modern and efficient in line with all of our other Agilico offices across the country.

“We aim to make sure that the experience our clients receive is provided in the same way whether they are in Southampton or Inverness.

“This is part of our plan of continuing to invest in people, products and infrastructure across the group.”

Park more than four-fifths full

Dandara started building a third phase of the park, adding 28 industrial units, in 2023 and is nearing nearing completion of the development.

City South is now more than 80% occupied. Tenants include KCA Deutag, Richard Irvin, HVAC, LHR Marine and lift specialist Otis.

Claire Bathgate, ead of sales, Dandara Aberdeen, said: “It is brilliant to welcome Agilico to City South. We have had a lot of interest and several deals are now completed or in the process of being finalised.

“With Euro garages on site and more occupiers coming soon, the business park is really taking off.”

‘Ideal’ environment for Agilico

She added: “Our agents have seen an increase in inquiry levels and that is really positive for the Aberdeen market.

“We are confident that City South… will provide the ideal environment for Agilico’s continued growth and success.”

The first of the new units in phase three are now ready to occupy.

Ranging in size from 850sq ft they are suitable for a wide variety of light industrial uses.

CBRE and FG Burnett are joint agents for the business park.

