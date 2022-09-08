Dandara starts third construction phase at north-east business park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dandara has started construction work on the third phase of its City South business park in Portlethen, near Aberdeen.

The property developer hailed the move as a “significant vote of confidence for the north-east economy”.

Dandara is building 28 more industrial units after being “inundated” with inquiries from small and medium-sized enterprises looking for space at the 40-acre park five miles from Aberdeen city centre.

More than 80% occupancy

The two previous construction phases have proved successful, with the park currently more than 80% occupied, the firm said.

Tenants include KCA Deutag, Richard Irvin, HVAC, LHR Marine, lift specialist Otis and Clearwater Electrical.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales, Dandara Aberdeen, said: “The north-east is very much open for business.

‘Strong appetite’

“The success of the earlier phases at City South testifies there is a strong appetite for high quality, competitively-priced accommodation with easy access to Aberdeen city centre and the motorway network.

“All 19 of the units in the first phase are sold and there are five units left in the second phase.

“Now is the perfect time to start work on the third phase as we have been inundated with inquiries from local companies looking for smaller units.”

Ms Bathgate added: “These terraced units will offer the ideal solution for businesses who are looking for adaptable, easy-to-maintain, energy-efficient units which can be customised to their individual needs.

“It is likely they will also appeal to investors, who would be able to command rents for the units of around £13 per sq ft.”

The first 12 of the new units in phase three are expected to be ready for occupation in late spring 2023.

Ranging in size from 850-960sq ft, Dandara said they would be suitable for a wide variety of light industrial uses and could easily be combined to form larger premises.

Each unit will be completed to the much sought-after EPC Rating A+ energy efficiency standard and will come with parking spaces.

Additional land is available for development at City South, offering companies the option to have property designed and built to their specifications by Dandara or to build their own premises.

Units currently available in phase two and being jointly marketed by property agents FG Burnett and CBRE range from 1,500-2,250sq ft.

Work to start on new petrol station and drive-thru

Meanwhile, petrol forecourt and convenience store operator Euro Garages will soon start construction work on its new development at City South.

The site will feature a petrol station, convenience store and drive-thru.

In total more than 13 acres of land will have been developed at City South after Euro Garages completes its building work.