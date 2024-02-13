Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker to step down as managing director of Moray-based AES Solar

George Goudsmit is stepping down as managing director of Forres-based AES Solar after a career spanning more than 40 decades.

The 82-year-old has agreed to a management buyout by the existing senior leadership team for an undisclosed sum.

The move will see Mr Goudsmit take a step back from the day to day running of the business but will still be involved by “remaining actively involved in the renewables industry and exploring innovation in this fast-moving sector”.

‘Real pleasure and exciting journey’

Mr Goudsmit took over the company in 1989 and grew it from £30,000 turnover to now £10 million.

He said: “We’ve grown over the 35 years I ran the company from tuppence ha’penny to more than £10 million turnover.

“I will miss it but I’m exploring new ventures. It’s a change of direction.

“It’s been a real pleasure and exciting journey.”

AES Solar royal connections

One of Mr Goudsmit’s highlights during his time at AES Solar was meeting the late Queen.

He went viral after the Press & Journal revealed in 2022 how a chance meeting between himself and the late Queen led to the company installing solar panels at Balmoral.

Mr Goudsmit was in the Isles of Scilly to attend a party to celebrate the success of his daughter’s business, Little Island Chocolate, when he spoke to the then sovereign.

Two weeks later, he followed up the business opportunity with a letter to Buckingham Palace.

Another memorable moment for Mr Goudsmit was AES Solar picking up a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for excellence in sustainable development in April 2022.

Buyout team

The members involved in the management buy out are commercial director Jamie Di Sotto, technical director Campbell MacLennan and finance director Lynn Davidson.

Mr Di Sotto said: “The solar industry has seen many peaks and troughs over the years, so much so that the sector is known as the ‘solar coaster’, and to have steadily grown the business over that time is testament to George’s skill and dedicated belief in renewable energy.

“As a member of the management team who will take the business forward, I am looking forward to continued growth and exciting new projects.

“Although he is stepping back from day-to-day business, we are pleased that George will still be involved in AES Solar by remaining actively involved in the renewables industry and exploring innovation in this fast-moving sector.”

‘Very exciting things coming’

Mr Goudsmit has no intention of retiring and will use his extra time to explore new technologies and trends on behalf of AES Solar.

He has held several roles in the UK solar industry over the past 30 years and was appointed a board member of the Solar Trade Association, now Solar Energy UK, and was part of its senior management team for 20 years.

He said: “There is a lot of other stuff in the renewables world that I’m really interested in but couldn’t do as I was totally concentrated on our core business.

“I’ve been doing it for 35 years and it’s enough. I need to be doing other things in the industry.

“There are very exciting things coming which I can’t talk about yet.”

The company has announced plans to upgrade its headquarters in Forres and will be developing a vacant brownfield site into additional manufacturing, office and storage space.