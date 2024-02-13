Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker to step down as managing director of Moray-based AES Solar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker to step down as managing director of Moray-based AES Solar

George Goudsmit took over the company in 1989 and grew it from £30,000 turnover to now £10 million.

By Kelly Wilson
George Goudsmit is stepping down as managing director of Forres-based AES Solar after a career spanning more than 40 decades.

The 82-year-old has agreed to a management buyout by the existing senior leadership team for an undisclosed sum.

The move will see Mr Goudsmit take a step back from the day to day running of the business but will still be involved by “remaining actively involved in the renewables industry and exploring innovation in this fast-moving sector”.

‘Real pleasure and exciting journey’

Mr Goudsmit took over the company in 1989 and grew it from £30,000 turnover to now £10 million.

He said: “We’ve grown over the 35 years I ran the company from tuppence ha’penny to more than £10 million turnover.

“I will miss it but I’m exploring new ventures. It’s a change of direction.

“It’s been a real pleasure and exciting journey.”

AES Solar royal connections

One of Mr Goudsmit’s highlights during his time at AES Solar was meeting the late Queen.

He went viral after the Press & Journal revealed in 2022 how a chance meeting between himself and the late Queen led to the company installing solar panels at Balmoral.

George Goudsmit met the Queen in 2015 and convinced her to install solar power panels on the Balmoral Estate. Image: Nigel Young

Mr Goudsmit was in the Isles of Scilly to attend a party to celebrate the success of his daughter’s business, Little Island Chocolate, when he spoke to the then sovereign.

Two weeks later, he followed up the business opportunity with a letter to Buckingham Palace.

Another memorable moment for Mr Goudsmit was AES Solar picking up a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for excellence in sustainable development in April 2022.

Buyout team

The members involved in the management buy out are commercial director Jamie Di Sotto, technical director Campbell MacLennan and finance director Lynn Davidson.

Jamie Di Sotto, Campbell MacLennan, George Goudsmit and Lynn Davidson at The GlenAllachie Distillery, one of their latest solar energy installations. Image: Spey.Scot

Mr Di Sotto said: “The solar industry has seen many peaks and troughs over the years, so much so that the sector is known as the ‘solar coaster’, and to have steadily grown the business over that time is testament to George’s skill and dedicated belief in renewable energy.

“As a member of the management team who will take the business forward, I am looking forward to continued growth and exciting new projects.

“Although he is stepping back from day-to-day business, we are pleased that George will still be involved in AES Solar by remaining actively involved in the renewables industry and exploring innovation in this fast-moving sector.”

‘Very exciting things coming’

Mr Goudsmit has no intention of retiring and will use his extra time to explore new technologies and trends on behalf of AES Solar.

He has held several roles in the UK solar industry over the past 30 years and was appointed a board member of the Solar Trade Association, now Solar Energy UK, and was part of its senior management team for 20 years.

He said: “There is a lot of other stuff in the renewables world that I’m really interested in but couldn’t do as I was totally concentrated on our core business.

“I’ve been doing it for 35 years and it’s enough. I need to be doing other things in the industry.

“There are very exciting things coming which I can’t talk about yet.”

The company has announced plans to upgrade its headquarters in Forres and will be developing a vacant brownfield site into additional manufacturing, office and storage space.

