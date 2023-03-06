Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker hoists trophy after Covid delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AES Solar is finally proudly displaying its Queen’s Award trophy.

The Forres-based solar energy company picked up a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its excellence in Sustainable Development in April last year.

But delays due to Covid saw the official presentation take place today (March 6).

Royal connections

The Press and Journal revealed last year how a chance meeting between managing director George Goudsmit and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth led to the company installing solar panels at Balmoral.

Mr Goudsmit was in Isles of Scilly to attend a party to celebrate the success of his daughter’s business, Little Island Chocolate when he spoke to Queen Elizabeth II and two weeks later followed up the business opportunity with a letter to Buckingham Palace.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Moray, Seymour Monro, turned up at the company headquarters to present the award on behalf of His Majesty The King.

Mr Goudsmit was joined at the celebratory event by his friend, comedian and writer Ruby Wax, who has strong links with the Findhorn Foundation.

AES Solar is the oldest solar energy company in Western Europe and currently employs 33 people.

Proud moment

Mr Goudsmit said: “In AES Solar’s 44 years of operating and indeed the 34 years I have managed the company this is undoubtedly one of our proudest days.

“We have had 11 months of relishing our Queen’s Award winner status and today we are honoured to take home the official award following today’s presentation.

“This is especially poignant given the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September of last year.

“It is no surprise we hold sustainability at the core of our business operations as a solar panel manufacturer and installer.

“This award, however, not only recognises our own commitment to sustainability, it also increases awareness of the tremendous potential for solar energy across the country.

“We now fly the flag for Scottish solar and The Queen’s Award for Enterprise.”

AES history

Mr Goudsmit took over AES Solar from founder Lyle Schnadt in 1989.

The business was primarily part of the Findhorn Foundation – an eco-village in Moray – before it moved to the neighbouring town of Forres.

Mr Goudsmit has held several roles in the UK solar industry over the past 30 years.

He was appointed a board member of the Solar Trade Association, now Solar Energy UK, and was part of its senior management team for 20 years.

He also played key roles in the founding of the Scottish Solar Energy Group, Scottish Renewables, Solar Cities Scotland, and Seda Solar – the solar branch of the Scottish Ecological Design Association.