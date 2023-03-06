Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker hoists trophy after Covid delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Queen’s favourite solar panel maker hoists trophy after Covid delay

By Kelly Wilson
March 6, 2023, 5:00 pm
Left to right: Lord-Lieutenant Seymour Monro, comedian Ruby Wax, director Campbell MacLennan and managing director George Goudsmit with the Queen's Award trophy. Image: Mark Richards, Aurora Imaging
Left to right: Lord-Lieutenant Seymour Monro, comedian Ruby Wax, director Campbell MacLennan and managing director George Goudsmit with the Queen's Award trophy. Image: Mark Richards, Aurora Imaging

AES Solar is finally proudly displaying its Queen’s Award trophy.

The Forres-based solar energy company picked up a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its excellence in Sustainable Development in April last year.

But delays due to Covid saw the official presentation take place today (March 6).

Royal connections

The Press and Journal revealed last year how a chance meeting between managing director George Goudsmit and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth led to the company installing solar panels at Balmoral.

Mr Goudsmit was in Isles of Scilly to attend a party to celebrate the success of his daughter’s business, Little Island Chocolate when he spoke to Queen Elizabeth II and two weeks later followed up the business opportunity with a letter to Buckingham Palace.

George Goudsmit met Queen Elizabeth II and convinced her to install solar power panels on the Balmoral Estate. Image: Nigel Young

The Lord-Lieutenant of Moray, Seymour Monro, turned up at the company headquarters to present the award on behalf of His Majesty The King.

Mr Goudsmit was joined at the celebratory event by his friend, comedian and writer Ruby Wax, who has strong links with the Findhorn Foundation.

AES Solar is the oldest solar energy company in Western Europe and currently employs 33 people.

Proud moment

Mr Goudsmit said: “In AES Solar’s 44 years of operating and indeed the 34 years I have managed the company this is undoubtedly one of our proudest days.

“We have had 11 months of relishing our Queen’s Award winner status and today we are honoured to take home the official award following today’s presentation.

“This is especially poignant given the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September of last year.

Solar panels installed on a cottage within the Balmoral Estate by AES Solar. Image: AES Solar

“It is no surprise we hold sustainability at the core of our business operations as a solar panel manufacturer and installer.

“This award, however, not only recognises our own commitment to sustainability, it also increases awareness of the tremendous potential for solar energy across the country.

“We now fly the flag for Scottish solar and The Queen’s Award for Enterprise.”

AES history

Mr Goudsmit took over AES Solar from founder Lyle Schnadt in 1989.

The business was primarily part of the Findhorn Foundation – an eco-village in Moray – before it moved to the neighbouring town of Forres.

George Goudsmit examines a AES Solar panel with a member of staff. Image: AES Solar

Mr Goudsmit has held several roles in the UK solar industry over the past 30 years.

He was appointed a board member of the Solar Trade Association, now Solar Energy UK, and was part of its senior management team for 20 years.

He also played key roles in the founding of the Scottish Solar Energy Group, Scottish Renewables, Solar Cities Scotland, and Seda Solar – the solar branch of the Scottish Ecological Design Association.

