Home Lifestyle

11 activities and places to explore around Stonehaven

There's plenty to see and do in the coastal town.

By Jenna Scott
Take the family out to the coast and enjoy what Stonehaven has to offer.

Dunnottar Castle

Stop by Dunnottar Castle. Image: Unknown.

Dunnottar Castle sits atop an impressive 160 foot high rock.

Take in the sights of the North Sea from a photographer’s paradise that was once home to one of Scotland’s most influential families, the Earls Marischal.

Visitors are advised to visit the Met Office website and consider the weather before embarking on the journey. Poor conditions may result in the closure of the castle.

Tickets can be purchased via their website. For more information, contact 01569 766320.

Farm Stop, Portlethen

Kunekune Pigs, George and Ginger, are waiting to meet you. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Come along for a hands-on farm experience like no other.

Farm Stop offers families a unique set of activities that lets parents and youngsters get up close to pet, cuddle, feed and brush their friendly farm animals – sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, donkeys and more await.

Visitors can also milk the life-sized model cow, play with diggers in the sandpit and have the chance to sit on a tractor.

Farm Stop are only offering pre-booked experiences.

Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum

The Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum is made up of a collection of historical artefacts that showcase Stonehaven’s rich heritage, including when the premises served as a prison.

Visitors can take a look at an original cell door and the Crank, a weighted punishment device that was to be turned by prisoners.

Various items on display include daily appliances such as a hand powered washing machine and there are display boards signifying a fossil of the first known oxygen-breathing animal which dates back more then 400 million years ago.

Entry is free.

For more information and to explore their virtual tour, visit their website.

Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 12.30pm – 3.30pm.

Stonehaven War Memorial

A rededication ceremony for Stonehaven War Memorial took place earlier this year. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The Stonehaven War Memorial was first unveiled in 1923 with the community uniting earlier this year to commemorate its 100th anniversary.

Visitors from near and far gathered above the harbour as they listened to The Memorial, a poem by John G McKendrick that was dedicated to the original unveiling.

The memorial reflects on the lost lives of brave soldiers who fought in the First World War.

Brewster Bear Fun Factory, Portlethen

Who doesn’t love a ball pit. Image: Shutterstock.

Take the little ones out to the Brewster Bear Fun Factory at the The Mains of Balquharn Brewers Fayre over the weekend

There is plenty fun and exciting activities to keep youngsters occupied.

From climbing nets, slides and tunnels to ball pits and bridges to cross, children will have a blast and certainly won’t even know where to begin.

Contact the restaurant to book a table online or call: 01224 783 856.

Stonehaven Paddleboarding

Try something new. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Don’t let a little chill in the air deter you from trying out something new.

Stonehaven Paddleboarding offers its services all year round and supplies participants with all the essential, top quality equipment such as inflatable boards, paddles, wetsuits, kayaks and more.

And why not unwind in the sauna afterwards?

For more information, contact: 07534 687 212 or stonehavenpaddleboarding@outlook.com.

Stonehaven Golf Club

Spend the day at Stonehaven Golf Club. Image: Unknown.

The Stonehaven Golf Club welcomes all skillsets and abilities to share the green.

Golfers can compete against one another whilst overlooking the North Sea – snap a photo or two as the sun sets.

Both visitors and new members are encouraged to join in the fun and dine at the clubhouse alongside long-serving club members.

Baird Park

It’s not always about splashing the cash at the weekend.

Take the whole family out for a stroll around Baird Park for an hour or two. Perhaps bring the dog along for some fun with a picnic ready to go.

Plus, it’s easily accessible to larger groups.

Hiking in the Dunnottar Woods

Explore the woods. Image: Google Maps.

Explore the woodland and trails around the Dunnottar Woods at the weekend.

Take the moment to unwind after a week of hard work and reconnect with nature instead of bustling city life.

And it’s a great place to take the dog for a bit of company during the walk.

Relax with a drink

The Ship Inn at Stonehaven. Picture by DARRELL BENNS

After exploring all the area has to offer, relax with a drink.

The Ship Inn, on Stonehaven’s Shorehead, boasts stunning views of the town’s harbour. And if you’ve worked up an appetite then grab a bite to eat at its Captain’s Table Restaurant.

Stonehaven Beach

The town’s beach boasts some stunning views overlooking Stonehaven Bay, and is a popular spot for those who want to take a stroll. But if it’s too chilly to go for a walk, why not capture some great images of the beach on camera instead?

Stonehaven beach. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

