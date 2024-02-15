Wood confirms 22 jobs to be cut in Aberdeen

Wood has confirmed it is cutting 22 jobs in Aberdeen as it looks to “drive efficiency” in the way it works.

34 jobs are being lost across the UK with a consultation process currently underway.

The majority of Wood’s UK staff are based in Aberdeen, with around 4,500 people employed.

It’s understood all the affected roles are corporate functional positions.

A Wood spokesman said: “Wood employs 6,500 people across the UK. As part of a project to simplify its corporate functions, Wood is proposing to make 34 UK roles redundant, with 22 of those based in Aberdeen.

“The aim of the exercise is to reduce organisational complexity, right size our functional design and drive efficiency in the way we work.

“We are providing the necessary care and support to those employees affected by this proposal.”

Commitment to Aberdeen

Speculation had also been mounting that Wood was going to be exiting the city.

But this has been denied with a spokesman for the energy services giant confirming it is going nowhere.

He said: “We are very much committed to Aberdeen and the North Sea and continue to win work with both long-term and new clients in the region.”

Wood contract wins

Earlier today it announced Babcock chief executive David Lockwood had joined the board on March 12.

Mr Lockwood has 35 years of experience across global engineering and technology companies, and has been the chief executive of FTSE 250 firm Babcock International since September 2020.

Last month Wood was awarded a “major” multi-million dollar contract to deliver topside modifications for the BP subsea tieback Murlach project in the UK North Sea.

The Murlach project will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Aberdeen, where more than 300 employees support BP contracts.

Wood also celebrated another contract win in September last year with a £260 million-plus partnership deal between itself and Harbour Energy.

It said the five-year “master services agreement” (MSA) and associated contracts for Harbour Energy, the region’s biggest oil and gas producer, would pave the way for new jobs this year.