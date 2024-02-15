‘You’ve warmed our broken hearts’: Family’s gratitude for support after shock death of Bridge of Don dad Mario Korzycki, 46

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You’ve warmed our broken hearts’: Family’s gratitude for support after shock death of Bridge of Don dad Mario Korzycki, 46

Neighbours rushed to perform CPR and a fundraiser has been set up to help the Aberdeen family.

By Lindsay Bruce
Mario Korzycki from Bridge of Don and his family.
Mario Korzycki from Bridge of Don and his family.

Friends and family of Bridge of Don dad Mario Korzycki, have paid tribute to the “big guy with an even bigger heart” after his sudden death aged 46.

The father-of-two collapsed and died outside his Bridge of Don home on Saturday.

Mario’s 16-year-old daughter ran to her dad’s side after a passing dog walker called an ambulance and she spotted a neighbour trying to resuscitate her dad.

Finding love

Mariusz Korzycki, known as Mario, was born on September 19 1977 in Lubsko, Poland.

One of four siblings, he trained as a mechanic after leaving school but quickly enlisted in the army where he drove tanks and trucks.

Trucker Mario Korzycki who drove for Harry Lawson Ltd.

Driving heavy-goods vehicles became his main focus and on returning home found work in Poland before taking on transcontinental work, driving across the whole of Europe.

While in Poland Mario was introduced to Dagmara Patalas. Seven years his junior, Dagmara’s sister married Mario’s best friend and through them the pair became acquainted.

Young love, Dagmara and Mario who were together 17 years.

Dagmara, 39, who works as a pastry chef for Aberdeen patisserie Almondine, fell for Mario right away. Working as a truck driver would see the pair parted for months at a time, however.

A new home in Aberdeen

Keen to build a life together Mario found work in Cork, Ireland.

The couple wanted to provide security for their daughter Rut, now 16.

After several years an opportunity arose to drive big rigs in Canada. Based in Saskatchewan he’d often be tasked with completing extremely long journeys covering the whole of North America.

Dagmara and Mario pictured on holiday.

When second daughter Zoe, 8, was born, Mario wanted to fulfil his dream of being able to put down roots and to buy a home for his wife and children.

The family relocated to Scotland in March 2017 where once again Mario found driving work.

Employed by Broughty Ferry firm Harry Lawson Ltd since March 2021, primarily as an HGV tanker driver, he worked for AAD Transport before that.

A dream shattered

Five years to the day after moving to Aberdeen, Mario’s dream came true when the couple got the keys to their Bridge of Don home.

“We were so happy and settled,” said Dagmara. “That’s all he ever wanted.”

The move to north-east Scotland meant that although Mario worked hard, he was able to spend more time with his partner and children.

Bridge of Don dad Mario Korzycki with his partner and daughter on holiday with mountain and water behind him.
Mario and his partner Dagmara with daughter Zoe.

They enjoyed family holidays and Mario loved to take his girls for days out.

Heading out to buy ingredients to cook for the family while Dagmara went to work, all that changed on Saturday February 10.

Devastated

While Rut looked after her younger sister, Mario went to his car, parked outside his home.

A lady walking her dog spotted Mario in difficulty and called for help.

A next door neighbour then came running to Mario’s aid, performing CPR.

From the window of their home Rut saw the commotion and ran out to her dad.

Rut and her father Mario Korzycki, who adored both his girls.

An ambulance arrived but Mario had passed away. Rut had to call her mum and break the devastating news.

“We just can’t believe it,” said Dagmara. “I don’t know what to say or do without him. And it’s so hard on both girls.”

The kindest man

The family is now awaiting confirmation of the cause of death but Dagmara believes it could be heart-related.

“He didn’t have any health issues other than high blood pressure, so at this point we just don’t know.”

To help pay for the unexpected funeral costs Pawel Satala, a close friend of Mario, has set up a fundraising page.

Bridge of Don dad Mario Korzycki and his eight-year-old daughter Zoe.
Daddy and daughter Mario and Zoe Korzycki.

Fellow lorry driver Pawel met Mario when they previously worked together.

“It was my first day and I didn’t know how to secure the load very well. I was anxious and Mario just immediately came to my rescue. You know, he was a big guy with a beard. I thought he would be intimidating but the opposite was true. He was the kindest, warmest man who was always happy to help anyone in need. Such a big heart.

“We’re all struggling to believe he’s gone.”

‘Thank you all’

Pawel create the Go Fund Me page up hoping to raise £5000.

“Funerals cost a lot, and it’s a huge weight for them knowing Mario’s income won’t be coming in now. It’s been heart-warming to see donations come in.”

Already at £1495 Dagmara said she has been really touched by the generosity shown to her and the girls.

Bridge of Don dad Mario Korzycki and partner Dagmara Patalas.
Damara Patalas and Mario Korzycki.

“We’re so very grateful for everything. To our neighbour as well, who tried to bring Mario back to us. And the lady who was walking her dog and stopped to help Mario. Thank you all.

“Our hearts are warmed from the love we have been shown, but we are heartbroken that Mario is gone.”

Sharing a link to the fundraising page, Michael Lawson from Harry Lawson Ltd said the company was devastated by the news.

