Highland police station going under hammer at £145,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland police station going under hammer at £145,000

Agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors says the Lairg building could be converted for residential use.

By Keith Findlay
This former police station in Lairg is being auctioned off.
This former police station in Lairg is being auctioned off. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Date; Unknown

A former police station in Lairg, Sutherland, is among the latest of such properties to be auctioned off by their current owner.

Police Scotland instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to put the empty building under the hammer tomorrow (February 22), with a guide price of £145,000.

The Lairg station has been empty since 2011 but has sporadically been used by officers while on patrol or for refreshment breaks. The nearest station is Golspie, 18 miles away.

Shepherd says the “attractive” two-storey, detached building “offers a rare redevelopment opportunity”.

Inside the old police station.
Inside the old police station. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The property is next to the local fire station on Main Street.

It comprises mainly cellular space across ground and first floors, and comes with a detached garage.

The station was officially open in May 2009. Shepherd first put it up for sale in early 2020.

Former police station in Lairg.
Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Linda Cameron, a surveyor in the firm’s Inverness office, said: “For sale with vacant possession, this attractive detached property offers a rare redevelopment opportunity which may suit residential use, subject to planning.”

Tomorrow’s live-streamed auction features 35 commercial properties and development land across Scotland. It starts at 2.30pm. All lots are open to remote bidding online, as well as on the phone and by proxy.

Shepherd added: “This live broadcast will witness a significant level of competitive bidding as several of the lots are already attracting widespread interest.”

Potential buyers are invited to register online via sdlauctions.co.uk

The full list of auction lots cab be found at shepherd.co.uk

Lairg’s mothballed police station is joined in today’s catelogue by another.

Peterhead’s old police station is going under the hammer after being vacant for almost four years. The building on Merchant Street has been empty since police relocated to Buchan House on St Peter Street in August 2020.

Peterhead's old police station
Peterhead’s old police station has sat empty since 2020. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’

The police station sales are part of an organisation-wide restructure.

It is hoped funds raised from the sale of the buildings can be reinvested into vital policing services. Other factors include the police’s current roster of buildings, which the force says contains many outdated buildings that are no longer “fit for purpose”.

Other properties up for auction tomorrow include Cullen antique store The Outlet, made famous by its giant dinosaur head on the roof.

dct-timeline id=”commercial-property” title=”More on commercial property” style=”grid” count=”3″]

More from Business

HSBC shares fell (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE lower as HSBC shares slide on below-forecast profits
Yvonne Cook, Kelly Wilson, John Robertson and Janet House all set for volunteering duties as Azamara Pursuit visited in July last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen cruise ship 'meet-and-greeter' experience unforgettable and one others should follow
Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra has cautioned that holding off from cutting interest rates until inflation falls further could risk leaving the economy with a ‘hard landing’ (PA)
Waiting to cut rates risks ‘hard landing’ for UK economy, says Bank policymaker
Hundreds of employees were caught up in the scandal (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ex-Post Office chairman Henry Staunton to face question from MPs
Housebuilder Vistry has defended the decision to hike the pay package of its boss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Housebuilder Vistry defends hiking boss’s pay amid shareholder opposition
Hydrogen bus in Aberdeen.
Doubts over future of £215 million Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
The MPs argued that reputational risks have become of ‘paramount importance’ for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
UK customers being debanked over costs and reputation worries, MPs say
The company renewed its support services contract for the Eurofighter Typhoon jet with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)
BAE Systems sees record order backlog amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Ofgem said E.On and Tru Energy had met its ‘strict’ conditions (PA)
Two more energy firms allowed to return to forcibly fitting prepayment meters
Supermarket giant Aldi is to hire 5,500 more workers this year (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Aldi to create 5,500 new UK jobs this year

Conversation