Highland police station going under hammer at £145,000

A former police station in Lairg, Sutherland, is among the latest of such properties to be auctioned off by their current owner.

Police Scotland instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to put the empty building under the hammer tomorrow (February 22), with a guide price of £145,000.

The Lairg station has been empty since 2011 but has sporadically been used by officers while on patrol or for refreshment breaks. The nearest station is Golspie, 18 miles away.

Shepherd says the “attractive” two-storey, detached building “offers a rare redevelopment opportunity”.

The property is next to the local fire station on Main Street.

It comprises mainly cellular space across ground and first floors, and comes with a detached garage.

The station was officially open in May 2009. Shepherd first put it up for sale in early 2020.

Linda Cameron, a surveyor in the firm’s Inverness office, said: “For sale with vacant possession, this attractive detached property offers a rare redevelopment opportunity which may suit residential use, subject to planning.”

Tomorrow’s live-streamed auction features 35 commercial properties and development land across Scotland. It starts at 2.30pm. All lots are open to remote bidding online, as well as on the phone and by proxy.

Shepherd added: “This live broadcast will witness a significant level of competitive bidding as several of the lots are already attracting widespread interest.”

Potential buyers are invited to register online via sdlauctions.co.uk

The full list of auction lots cab be found at shepherd.co.uk

Lairg’s mothballed police station is joined in today’s catelogue by another.

Peterhead’s old police station is going under the hammer after being vacant for almost four years. The building on Merchant Street has been empty since police relocated to Buchan House on St Peter Street in August 2020.

The police station sales are part of an organisation-wide restructure.

It is hoped funds raised from the sale of the buildings can be reinvested into vital policing services. Other factors include the police’s current roster of buildings, which the force says contains many outdated buildings that are no longer “fit for purpose”.

Other properties up for auction tomorrow include Cullen antique store The Outlet, made famous by its giant dinosaur head on the roof.

