Old Peterhead police station up for auction after almost four years vacant

Peterhead’s old police station is going under the hammer after being vacant for almost four years.

The building on Merchant Street has been empty since police relocated to Buchan House at St Peter Street in August 2020.

Now the building will be available via auction, with a guide price of £75,000 set.

The property, named Station House, comprises of two semi-detached buildings which are linked and also comes with garages and a yard.

In total the area covers more than 12,000 square feet.

Located close to the town centre, there are also two large pay parking garages nearby.

The building could be used for a variety of purposes, subject to planning permission, according to the auction listing.

Planning obtained to make offices out of Peterhead’s old police station

Plans had were approved by Aberdeenshire Council in 2022 to turn the police station into a modern office space.

Fife-based Forget Me Not Properties had planned to redesign the building with room for up to 100. A range of co-working spaces and single-person offices were to be spread across three floors.

The holding cells would become single-person offices and their doors and bars would stay in place under the plans, as developers aimed to keep some of the “character and charm” of the building.

The renovation was also to include the creation of a number of storage units at the rear of the property.

Other properties up for auction include Cullen-based antique store The Outlet, made famous by its giant dinosaur head on the roof.

The auction will be live-streamed on Thursday February 22 at 2:30pm.

Bids can be launched online, on the phone and by proxy. The listing can be found online here.