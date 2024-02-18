Old Peterhead police station up for auction after almost four years vacant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Old Peterhead police station up for auction after almost four years vacant

Located on Merchant Street, the building is going under the hammer with a guide price of £75,000.

By Bailey Moreton
Peterhead's old police station
The guide price for Peterhead's old police station has been set at £75,000. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Peterhead’s old police station is going under the hammer after being vacant for almost four years.

The building on Merchant Street has been empty since police relocated to Buchan House at St Peter Street in August 2020.

Now the building will be available via auction, with a guide price of £75,000 set.

The property, named Station House, comprises of two semi-detached buildings which are linked and also comes with garages and a yard.

Peterhead's old police station
Peterhead’s old police station has sat empty since 2020. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

In total the area covers more than 12,000 square feet.

Located close to the town centre, there are also two large pay parking garages nearby.

The building could be used for a variety of purposes, subject to planning permission, according to the auction listing.

Planning obtained to make offices out of Peterhead’s old police station

Plans had were approved by Aberdeenshire Council in 2022 to turn the police station into a modern office space.

Fife-based Forget Me Not Properties had planned to redesign the building with room for up to 100. A range of co-working spaces and single-person offices were to be spread across three floors.

Artist rendering of former cells at Peterhead's police station transformed into offices.
The former cells were to be transformed into offices. Image: Forget Me Not Properties

The holding cells would become single-person offices and their doors and bars would stay in place under the plans, as developers aimed to keep some of the “character and charm” of the building.

The renovation was also to include the creation of a number of storage units at the rear of the property.

Other properties up for auction include Cullen-based antique store The Outlet, made famous by its giant dinosaur head on the roof.

Cullen dinosaur lit up at night.
Also under auction is The Outlet antique store in Cullen, made famous by the Cullen dinosaur. Pictured is the Cullen dinosaur lit up when it’s dark. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The auction will be live-streamed on Thursday February 22 at 2:30pm.

Bids can be launched online, on the phone and by proxy. The listing can be found online here.

‘It’s only a matter of time’: Heartfelt plea after critical damage in Boddam Harbour

Conversation