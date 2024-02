Which cruise ships are visiting Aberdeen in 2024

A new Aberdeen cruise ship season will get underway in April with 50 calls already confirmed.

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 34,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £4.5 million boost during 2024.

Port of Aberdeen’s 2024 cruise season will kick off with when AIDAsol– operated by German company AIDA Cruises – arrives in the North Harbour.

A team of meet-and-greet volunteers will again be on hand and ready to share their Aberdeen recommendations to cruise ship visitors.

Confirmed cruise ship bookings for Aberdeen in 2024

April

April 8 AIDAsol – 2,194 passengers (North Harbour)

April 17 AIDAdiva – 2,050 passengers (South Harbour)

April 24 Ultramarine – 150 passengers (North Harbour)

April 29 Seabourn Venture – 264 passengers (South Harbour)

May

May 1 Renaissance – 1100 passengers (South Harbour)

May 9 Le Bellot – 184 passengers (South Harbour)

May 9 Ocean Nova – 84 passengers (North Harbour)

May 10 Le Lyrail – 264 passengers (South Harbour)

May 10 Ocean Adventurer – 0 passengers (North Harbour)

May 11 Hanseatic Inspiration – 230 passengers (South Harbour)

May 12 Ocean Albatros -189 passengers (North Harbour)

May 20 Ocean Albatros – 189 passengers (North Harbour)

May 24 Renaissance – 1100 passengers (South Harbour)

May 27 Ocean Nova – 84 passengers (North Harbour)

May 27 Seabourn Venture South – 264 passengers (South Harbour)

May 27 Ocean Albatros – 189 passengers (North Harbour)

May 30 Amadea South – 624 passengers (South Harbour)

June

June 3 Island Sky – 122 passengers (North Harbour)

June 5 Renaissance – 1100 passengers (South Harbour)

June 7 Greg Mortimer – 126 passengers (North Harbour)

June 12 Corinthian – 100 passengers (North Harbour)

June 10 NG Explorer – 148 passengers (North Harbour)

June 14 Scenic Eclipse South – 228 passengers (South Harbour)

June 22 Le Dumont D’Urvillle – 184 passengers (South Harbour)

June 25 Sea Cloud Spirit – 138 passengers (South Harbour)

June 26 Silver Spirit – 608 passengers (South Harbour)

June 27 Island Sky – 122 passengers (North Harbour)

June 28 Sea Cloud Spirit – 136 passengers (South Harbour)

June 30 NG Explorer – 148 passengers (North Harbour)

July

July 2 Corinthian – 100 passengers (North Harbour)

July 4 Renaissance – 1200 passengers (South Harbour)

July 12 Azamara Quest – 716 passengers (South Harbour)

July 16 Hebridean Sky -115 passengers (North Harbour)

July 17 AIDAsol – 2194 passengers (South Harbour)

July 17 Island Sky – 122 passengers (North Harbour)

July 22 Corinthian – 100 passengers (North Harbour)

July 26 Costa Favolosa – 3012 passengers (South Harbour)

July 28 Hebridean Sky – 115 passengers (North Harbour)

July 29 – SH Diana – 192 passengers (North Harbour)

August

August 9 Vasco Da Gama – 1260 passengers (South Harbour)

August 11 Corinthian – 100 passengers (North Harbour)

August 11 Silver Spirit – 100 passengers (North Harbour)

August 16 Azamara Quest – 716 passengers (South Harbour)

August 23 Costa Favolosa – 3012 passengers (South Harbour)

August 27 Le Dumont D’Urville – 184 passengers (South Harbour)

August 28 AIDASol – 2194 passengers (South Harbour)

August 31 Corinthian – 100 passengers (North Harbour)

September