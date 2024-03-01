Inverness catering firm on plans to open new Skiach Services cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness catering firm on plans to open new Skiach Services cafe

The couple behind the company will open its first cafe at the UK's most northerly service station.

By Alex Banks
The Skiach Services restaurant has been out action for almost four years. Image: Sandy McCook
The Skiach Services restaurant has been out action for almost four years. Image: Sandy McCook

An Inverness catering firm is set to open its first cafe at the UK’s most northerly service station.

Amy and Dason MacAlpine, who run Highland Catering Services, will now operate the restaurant at Skiach Services near Evanton.

The husband-and-wife team will continue to offer catering for weddings, funerals and other events.

Its 15-strong staff team will relocate to the property, which sits just off the A9 north of Dingwall.

The new eatery will be called MacAlpine’s Cafe and Amy is hoping to be up and running by mid-to-late March.

MacAlpine’s Cafe part of ‘dream plan’ for couple

Amy and Dason have been looking to expand their business for a while and reached out to Skiach about an opportunity.

Despite not hearing back for the first six months, communication started up and before long the couple were touring the property.

Amy said: “Dason started Highland Catering Services in 2017 and then I joined him a year later.

“Since we’ve been together we knew a restaurant was part of the dream plan – we have two little boys and have been on the hunt for somewhere to have a relaxed family meal.

“That’s what we plan to offer – I want MacAlpine’s Cafe to be a place parents want to bring their children and will feel homely and comfortable.”

Amy and Dason have been hard at work to fit the building out and align its designs with their catering company.

Dason and Amy MacAlpine are aiming to open the new cafe next month, Image: MacAlpine’s Cafe

Amy added: “We saw a lot of construction work was needed in order for the building to be fit for us.

“We’ve got the outdoor play area and will also add in a little kids corner inside.

“It’s all coming together now and we’re perfecting the last little bits at the moment. If all goes to plan we’re hoping to open mid to end March.”

The new business will offer soups, paninis and toasties as well as traditional “pub-grub” including fish and chips and a burger.

MacAlpine’s will open from 7am-6pm at Skiach Services – the UK’s most northerly official service station.

‘Incredible support’ helps owner’s confidence fly

Amy feels confident both the location and local support will help the business to thrive.

She said: “We’re just off the A9 – it’s a really good location for truckers or people stopping in for dinner.

“There’s already been so much local support and compliments – we’re feeling really confident.

Some of the refurbishment work at the Skiach Services restaurant. Image: MacAlpine’s Cafe

“In fact, our MacAlpine’s Facebook page already has more followers than Highland Catering Services.

“Of course there’s a fear of what if no one comes, but I’m feeling positive ahead of it all.”

