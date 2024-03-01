Inverness catering firm on plans to open new Skiach Services cafe

An Inverness catering firm is set to open its first cafe at the UK’s most northerly service station.

Amy and Dason MacAlpine, who run Highland Catering Services, will now operate the restaurant at Skiach Services near Evanton.

The husband-and-wife team will continue to offer catering for weddings, funerals and other events.

Its 15-strong staff team will relocate to the property, which sits just off the A9 north of Dingwall.

The new eatery will be called MacAlpine’s Cafe and Amy is hoping to be up and running by mid-to-late March.

MacAlpine’s Cafe part of ‘dream plan’ for couple

Amy and Dason have been looking to expand their business for a while and reached out to Skiach about an opportunity.

Despite not hearing back for the first six months, communication started up and before long the couple were touring the property.

Amy said: “Dason started Highland Catering Services in 2017 and then I joined him a year later.

“Since we’ve been together we knew a restaurant was part of the dream plan – we have two little boys and have been on the hunt for somewhere to have a relaxed family meal.

“That’s what we plan to offer – I want MacAlpine’s Cafe to be a place parents want to bring their children and will feel homely and comfortable.”

Amy and Dason have been hard at work to fit the building out and align its designs with their catering company.

Amy added: “We saw a lot of construction work was needed in order for the building to be fit for us.

“We’ve got the outdoor play area and will also add in a little kids corner inside.

“It’s all coming together now and we’re perfecting the last little bits at the moment. If all goes to plan we’re hoping to open mid to end March.”

The new business will offer soups, paninis and toasties as well as traditional “pub-grub” including fish and chips and a burger.

MacAlpine’s will open from 7am-6pm at Skiach Services – the UK’s most northerly official service station.

‘Incredible support’ helps owner’s confidence fly

Amy feels confident both the location and local support will help the business to thrive.

She said: “We’re just off the A9 – it’s a really good location for truckers or people stopping in for dinner.

“There’s already been so much local support and compliments – we’re feeling really confident.

“In fact, our MacAlpine’s Facebook page already has more followers than Highland Catering Services.

“Of course there’s a fear of what if no one comes, but I’m feeling positive ahead of it all.”