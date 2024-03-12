Inverness city centre business reopens three months after flooding shut its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness city centre business reopens three months after flooding shut its doors

The cafe has been fully refurbished and a takeaway will be added in the coming weeks.

By Alex Banks
Some of the damage inside the cafe before its refurbishment. Image: Cafe Artysans
Some of the damage inside the cafe before its refurbishment. Image: Cafe Artysans

An Inverness city centre cafe has reopened after flooding issues shut its doors for three months.

Cafe Artysans on Strothers Lane is open again after a major refurbishment.

The social enterprise was forced to close in December due to flooding in the building above.

The cafe has also introduced its own coffee blend and a takeaway will open in the coming weeks.

The end of a difficult period at Cafe Artysans, says manager

After one of the chefs noticed a small leak through the ceiling, they decided to phone manager Nicola McRobert.

She knew a bucket wouldn’t be enough and decided to head along to check out the damage for herself.

Nicola said: “By the time I’d arrived, the whole roof was coming through – the water was absolutely endless.

“We thought we would probably have to close for a week or two. But it has taken a bit longer than that.

“It has been difficult since it was over the Christmas period, and January and February went quickly.”

Manager Nicola McRobert alongside trainee Caitlin Forsyth. Image: Cafe Artysans

Cafe Artysans, owned and operated by Calman Trust, employs young people in order to develop skills needed to manage independent living or employment.

Nicola said it has been challenging for staff who have had a “huge part of their routine ripped up”.

She added: “This job makes up a lot of their lives – it gives them a reason to leave the house.”

“It was upsetting for a lot of the young people, but we managed to get them across to Inverness Justice Centre, where we worked from and did manage some cooking.

“Reopening will present us with new challenges now as things are a little different to before, so we will need to refresh our staff training and get everyone up to full speed.”

Full refurbishment to help in delivering new project

Nicola believes the refurbishment of Cafe Artysans will help ahead of its new takeaway launching.

She said: “We looked at the project and pretty much realised what the place needed was a full refurbishment due to the extent of the damage.

“The builders were absolutely fabulous and, despite a few hiccups in terms of getting materials, everything has now come together brilliantly.

“It has been lovely to receive encouraging messages from customers throughout the closure.

“We are thrilled to welcome them back and look forward to seeing them all again.

Cafe Artysans has undergone a major refurbishment ahead of its reopening. Image: Cafe Artysans

“Looking forward, we also have the new takeaway coming so we have a lot of exciting plans which we can’t wait to put into place.”

The takeaway is one of two new developments which the business says will see it reach more customers.

The other new initiative, Club Artysans, launches this week.

It is aimed at helping young people who are unsure of what the future may hold.

They will get a meal and the chance to try different art forms – including tile design, poetry and painting.

