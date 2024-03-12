Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities

Upgraded warnings have been activated for Stonehaven, Rosehearty, Fraserburgh, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

By Louise Glen
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
SEPA has issued flood warnings for communities in the north

Flood alerts and warnings have been issued for communities across the north and north-east.

Alerts are currently in place for the whole of the north of Scotland until further notice, with upgraded warnings in place for Rosehearty, Fraserburgh and Stonehaven today.

Upgraded warnings have also been issued for Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles starting tomorrow, March 13.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) says that the “likely impacts” of these warnings include localised flooding of land and roads, flooding affecting individual properties and disruption to travel.

Meanwhile, alerts warn of the possibility that “localised flooding impacts are possible”.

Current flood alerts in place. Image: SEPA

Sepa explained that due to a combination of high tides and waves, low-lying and coastal areas in the affected areas face potential flooding.

The Met Office has also warned that rain will become “heavier and more persistent across Scotland” tonight, with “a windy day” expected tomorrow “with gales in northern Scotland”.

A Sepa spokesperson said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

According to the Sepa website, there are no alerts or warnings currently in place for Thursday.

Flooding in Stonehaven.
Aftermath of high tide in Stonehaven Image: Jim Stephen.

Last month, high tides in Stonehaven closed paths and a clear-up operation was called in to remove debris.

Waves as high as 40ft crashed into the coastline, meaning some pathways were un-walkable and fences knocked over.

 

