Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities

Flood alerts and warnings have been issued for communities across the north and north-east.

Alerts are currently in place for the whole of the north of Scotland until further notice, with upgraded warnings in place for Rosehearty, Fraserburgh and Stonehaven today.

Upgraded warnings have also been issued for Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles starting tomorrow, March 13.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) says that the “likely impacts” of these warnings include localised flooding of land and roads, flooding affecting individual properties and disruption to travel.

Meanwhile, alerts warn of the possibility that “localised flooding impacts are possible”.

Sepa explained that due to a combination of high tides and waves, low-lying and coastal areas in the affected areas face potential flooding.

The Met Office has also warned that rain will become “heavier and more persistent across Scotland” tonight, with “a windy day” expected tomorrow “with gales in northern Scotland”.

A Sepa spokesperson said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

According to the Sepa website, there are no alerts or warnings currently in place for Thursday.

Last month, high tides in Stonehaven closed paths and a clear-up operation was called in to remove debris.

Waves as high as 40ft crashed into the coastline, meaning some pathways were un-walkable and fences knocked over.