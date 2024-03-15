Well-known Aberdeen bar on market for first time in 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Well-known Aberdeen bar on market for first time in 30 years

The 524 Bar, on George Street, Aberdeen, is on the market with an asking price of £130,000.

By Kelly Wilson
The 524 Bar on George Street, Aberdeen, is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
The 524 Bar on George Street, Aberdeen, is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co

A historic and well-known city centre pub has been put on the market by its owner after 30 years.

Veteran pub owner Steven Esson has listed The 524 Bar in George Street for sale after deciding to retire.

It is being marketed by Christie & Co as “a rare and lucrative investment opportunity in Aberdeen’s thriving hospitality sector”.

Mr Esson is also selling The Ye Olde Frigate Bar in Netherkirkgate, with a price tag of £265,000 after owning it for 44 years.

Time to give up his “hobby”

The 77-year-old has decided now is the time to retire.

The grandad-of-four spent five years working behind the bar of The Ye Old Frigate – where he is a well-known face with regulars – but never worked at The 524 Bar, instead renting it out.

Steven Esson has put The 524 Bar up for sale after owning it for 30 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He admits being a landlord wasn’t the career for him and instead stuck with being a chartered accountant.

And he added: “I did take a break of five years to run the Frigate, but I got fed up of it and decided to pick up the tools again and go back to the trade.

“It was more or less a hobby.”

His wife, Ann, who died seven years ago, was a regular face behind the bar at The Ye Olde Frigate, along with Ian Findlay, who has worked there for 44 years.

The 524 Bar features

The 524 Bar has been leased out and remains open, run by landlady Norma Thomson.

Christie & Co describes the bar as being “surrounded by elegant grey granite buildings reflecting the city’s unique architectural heritage”.

Steven Esson with current landlady Norma Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The main bar is a “classic traditional pub with a wooden bar and gantry”.

There is a pool table in the main bar, and tables and chairs which can accommodate 20 people.

The lounge also has its own bar and seating, as well as a small raised stage area.

Again it can accommodate 40 people and be used for functions, events and other revenue streams.

The 524 Bar offers seating for 20 people in the bar area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s described as having a good-sized beer cellar and small office next to the main bar.

Christie & Co business agent Simon Watson, who is responsible for the sale of both bars, said: “There’s been quite a bit of interest in both properties and we are currently negotiating a couple of deals.”

The 524 Bar was in the running back in 2009 to be crowned Evening Express Pub of the Year.