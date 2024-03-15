Well-known Aberdeen bar on market for first time in 30 years

A historic and well-known city centre pub has been put on the market by its owner after 30 years.

Veteran pub owner Steven Esson has listed The 524 Bar in George Street for sale after deciding to retire.

It is being marketed by Christie & Co as “a rare and lucrative investment opportunity in Aberdeen’s thriving hospitality sector”.

Mr Esson is also selling The Ye Olde Frigate Bar in Netherkirkgate, with a price tag of £265,000 after owning it for 44 years.

Time to give up his “hobby”

The 77-year-old has decided now is the time to retire.

The grandad-of-four spent five years working behind the bar of The Ye Old Frigate – where he is a well-known face with regulars – but never worked at The 524 Bar, instead renting it out.

He admits being a landlord wasn’t the career for him and instead stuck with being a chartered accountant.

And he added: “I did take a break of five years to run the Frigate, but I got fed up of it and decided to pick up the tools again and go back to the trade.

“It was more or less a hobby.”

His wife, Ann, who died seven years ago, was a regular face behind the bar at The Ye Olde Frigate, along with Ian Findlay, who has worked there for 44 years.

The 524 Bar features

The 524 Bar has been leased out and remains open, run by landlady Norma Thomson.

Christie & Co describes the bar as being “surrounded by elegant grey granite buildings reflecting the city’s unique architectural heritage”.

The main bar is a “classic traditional pub with a wooden bar and gantry”.

There is a pool table in the main bar, and tables and chairs which can accommodate 20 people.

The lounge also has its own bar and seating, as well as a small raised stage area.

Again it can accommodate 40 people and be used for functions, events and other revenue streams.

It’s described as having a good-sized beer cellar and small office next to the main bar.

Christie & Co business agent Simon Watson, who is responsible for the sale of both bars, said: “There’s been quite a bit of interest in both properties and we are currently negotiating a couple of deals.”

The 524 Bar was in the running back in 2009 to be crowned Evening Express Pub of the Year.