Motherwell v Aberdeen talking points and Dons’ predicted line-up

Aberdeen head to Motherwell on Saturday in search of a much-needed victory ahead of the international break.

A win or a draw could take the Dons into ninth-place and above St Johnstone, who are at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

But if the Dons lose again then they could find themselves level on points with the 11th-placed Ross County with the sides set to meet at Pittodrie on March 30 in the first game after the break.

Peter Leven, in his second spell as interim boss this season, will be back in the Dons dugout for the clash with Motherwell and he will have plenty to ponder after a below-par display in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Dundee.

Another six goals?

One word can describe the meetings between Aberdeen and Motherwell this season – ridiculous.

Aberdeen produced one of their best away displays of the season on their last visit to Fir Park at the start of November.

They raced into a four goal-lead thanks to strikes from Jamie McGrath (2), Nicky Devlin and Duk before two late goals from the hosts to make the final score 4-2.

The sides then met on February 14 but there wasn’t much to love about the defending in this Valentine’s Day encounter.

Motherwell stormed into a three-goal lead inside 26 minutes but the Dons remarkably pulled it back to 3-3 only five minutes into the second half.

Unfortunately for the Dons, in Neil Warnock’s third game in interim charge, they were unable to go on and find the winner.

The fans will be hoping for another goal-fest at Fir Park on Saturday afternoon.

Time to shuffle the pack?

Unsurprisingly, Leven stuck with the same starting XI that defeated Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup for the trip to Dens.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos had one of his better games for the Reds but his display was one of the few positives in a disappointing team performance.

Leven made three changes during the second half as he tried to get a tune out of the Dons.

Duk came of for Junior Hoilett on the hour mark, Leighton Clarkson replaced Killian Phillips after 71 minutes and Ester Sokler was brought on for Connor Barron with 10 minutes remaining.

It is expected Leven will make at least one change for the Fir Park encounter.

Time for Clarkson to hit top gear

Bringing Clarkson to Pittodrie on a permanent deal was one of Aberdeen major moves in the summer transfer window

But the former Liverpool player hasn’t managed to hit top form this season.

He has only two goals in 39 appearances so far, whereas he scored three goals in his first five games for the Dons last season.

Perhaps this could be the weekend where he returns to the starting XI and produces a goalscoring contribution or a vital assist.

Duk or Hoilett on the wing?

Hoilett was the star of the show in the 3-1 win against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup but wasn’t able to follow up that display against Dundee midweek.

Three starts in quick succession may not be ideal for a player who played no competitive football from November 6 until his Dons debut on February 17.

Leven may be tempted to start Duk against Motherwell but we’re predicting only one change with Clarkson replacing Barron. This could see Phillips deployed in a more defensive role alongside captain Graeme Shinnie.

Aberdeen predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, MacDonald, MacKenzie; Phillips, Shinnie; Hoilett, Clarkson, McGrath; Miovski.