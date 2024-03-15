Motherwell v Aberdeen talking points and Dons’ predicted line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Motherwell v Aberdeen talking points and Dons’ predicted line-up

Will interim boss Peter Leven make some changes for the trip to Motherwell on Saturday?

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Aberdeen head to Motherwell on Saturday in search of a much-needed victory ahead of the international break.

A win or a draw could take the Dons into ninth-place and above St Johnstone, who are at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

But if the Dons lose again then they could find themselves level on points with the 11th-placed Ross County with the sides set to meet at Pittodrie on March 30 in the first game after the break.

Peter Leven, in his second spell as interim boss this season, will be back in the Dons dugout for the clash with Motherwell and he will have plenty to ponder after a below-par display in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Dundee.

Another six goals?

One word can describe the meetings between Aberdeen and Motherwell this season – ridiculous.

Aberdeen produced one of their best away displays of the season on their last visit to Fir Park at the start of November.

They raced into a four goal-lead thanks to strikes from Jamie McGrath (2), Nicky Devlin and Duk before two late goals from the hosts to make the final score 4-2.

Aberdeen players celebrate after Duk scores to make it 4-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

The sides then met on February 14 but there wasn’t much to love about the defending in this Valentine’s Day encounter.

Motherwell stormed into a three-goal lead inside 26 minutes but the Dons remarkably pulled it back to 3-3 only five minutes into the second half.

Unfortunately for the Dons, in Neil Warnock’s third game in interim charge, they were unable to go on and find the winner.

The fans will be hoping for another goal-fest at Fir Park on Saturday afternoon.

Time to shuffle the pack?

Unsurprisingly, Leven stuck with the same starting XI that defeated Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup for the trip to Dens.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos had one of his better games for the Reds but his display was one of the few positives in a disappointing team performance.

Aberdeen Caretaker Manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS

Leven made three changes during the second half as he tried to get a tune out of the Dons.

Duk came of for Junior Hoilett on the hour mark, Leighton Clarkson replaced Killian Phillips after 71 minutes and Ester Sokler was brought on for Connor Barron with 10 minutes remaining.

It is expected Leven will make at least one change for the Fir Park encounter.

Time for Clarkson to hit top gear

Bringing Clarkson to Pittodrie on a permanent deal was one of Aberdeen major moves in the summer transfer window

But the former Liverpool player hasn’t managed to hit top form this season.

He has only two goals in 39 appearances so far, whereas he scored three goals in his first five games for the Dons last season.

Perhaps this could be the weekend where he returns to the starting XI and produces a goalscoring contribution or a vital assist.

Leighton Clarkson talks to referee Kevin Clancy during the 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.  

Duk or Hoilett on the wing?

Hoilett was the star of the show in the 3-1 win against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup but wasn’t able to follow up that display against Dundee midweek.

Three starts in quick succession may not be ideal for a player who played no competitive football from November 6 until his Dons debut on February 17.

Leven may be tempted to start Duk against Motherwell but we’re predicting only one change with Clarkson replacing Barron. This could see Phillips deployed in a more defensive role alongside captain Graeme Shinnie.

Aberdeen predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, MacDonald, MacKenzie; Phillips, Shinnie; Hoilett, Clarkson, McGrath; Miovski.  

 

Gallery: Were YOU at Aberdeen’s League Cup final parade in 2014? More than 60 of the best pictures from Union Street celebrations

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Who is Aberdeen-linked Jimmy Thelin? Expert takes us inside manager's Elfsborg revolution
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Aberdeen fans must show spirit of '95 in what is now battle…
2
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.
Aberdeen new manager latest: Michael O'Neill addresses Pittodrie job link
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14388030fa) Stefan Gartenmann (6) of Aberdeen looks dejected at the end of the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen at Dens Park, Dundee Dundee v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 13-03-2024 - 13 Mar 2024
Stefan Gartenmann: Aberdeen fans are right, we have let the club down
Aberdeen fans enjoying the open-top bus parade to celebrate the League Cup win in 2014. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Were YOU at Aberdeen's League Cup final parade in 2014? More than 60…
Post Thumbnail
Parkred: The inside story of Aberdeen’s League Cup triumph at Celtic Park
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips competes in the air with Mohamad Sylla of Dundee; Dens Park, Image: Shutterstock.
Midfielder Killian Phillips admits club of Aberdeen's stature should never be anywhere near relegation…
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers in December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup date confirmed as Dons plea for 50-50 split of…
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin linked with Aberdeen job
Aberdeen's Jack McKenzie (C) handles the ball in the box to concede a penalty against Dundee. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie nailed for accidental handball v Dundee - but why…
4