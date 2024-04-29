Eli King says Ross County must capitalise on return to home action

Eli King says Ross County must draw on home comforts as they look to revive their Premiership survival bid.

The Staggies fell to a 2-0 defeat to Livingston on Saturday in their opening post-split fixture.

It is a result which keeps alive bottom side Livi’s slim hopes of catching the 11th-placed Staggies, with nine points separating the two teams.

County remain a point adrift of St Johnstone, who fell to a 3-1 defeat against Hibernian.

Away form has been a major concern for the Staggies, who have only won one of 18 matches on their travels this season.

By contrast their home form has been excellent, with County still unbeaten at Victoria Park since Don Cowie took interim charge in February.

With three of their final four fixtures in Dingwall, starting with back-to-back games against Hibernian and Motherwell, midfielder King is determined to capitalise.

King said: “I think we can beat any team at home. All the boys think that. We go into every home game especially thinking we can get three points, especially at home.

“There are 12 points available and we believe we can get them.

“We are still in the running for the play-off though, so it’s not OK as we are not out of the mess yet.

“It’s not like we haven’t shown it. Since the new manager has come in we have shown more than enough team spirit, togetherness and quality – even in the games we haven’t won – to win games.

“Hence why we managed to get a result like we did the other week. It’s not like we can’t do it, we just need to put everything together.”

Staggies unable to build on Rangers heroics

The Staggies were brought back down to earth against the Lions, after producing a stunning 3-2 victory over Rangers in their last outing a fortnight ago.

Wales under-21 international King, who is on loan from Cardiff City, struggled to pinpoint the reason for the dip in performance at Almondvale.

He added: “It was a really good feeling after the Rangers game. I felt we deserved that win.

“Saturday was the exact opposite. We got what we deserved. It was tough to take.

“I don’t think we fell into any trap after the Rangers game. It’s hard to tell why we played the way we did though.”

County fell below standard against Livi

Ryan Leak’s early mistake gifted Livi their opener through Bruce Anderson, before former Staggie Sean Kelly added a second half penalty.

King felt his side got what it deserved in West Lothian, with the 21-year-old adding: “It was a lot of things. We didn’t start the game well. Obviously the goals were preventable.

“It was more than that though, they brought more intensity than us and nine times out of 10, the team that does that gets the three points.

“I don’t want to speak two much about the goals we conceded but they were preventable. These things happen.

“It’s hard to tell exactly why we played the way we did on Saturday, but we got what we deserved.”