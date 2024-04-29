Eli King says Ross County must capitalise on return to home action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eli King says Ross County must capitalise on return to home action

The Staggies have back-to-back home fixtures against Hibernian and Motherwell, as they look to climb out of the relegation play-off spot.

By Andy Skinner
Eli King in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
Eli King says Ross County must draw on home comforts as they look to revive their Premiership survival bid.

The Staggies fell to a 2-0 defeat to Livingston on Saturday in their opening post-split fixture.

It is a result which keeps alive bottom side Livi’s slim hopes of catching the 11th-placed Staggies, with nine points separating the two teams.

County remain a point adrift of St Johnstone, who fell to a 3-1 defeat against Hibernian.

Away form has been a major concern for the Staggies, who have only won one of 18 matches on their travels this season.

By contrast their home form has been excellent, with County still unbeaten at Victoria Park since Don Cowie took interim charge in February.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

With three of their final four fixtures in Dingwall, starting with back-to-back games against Hibernian and Motherwell, midfielder King is determined to capitalise.

King said: “I think we can beat any team at home. All the boys think that. We go into every home game especially thinking we can get three points, especially at home.

“There are 12 points available and we believe we can get them.

“We are still in the running for the play-off though, so it’s not OK as we are not out of the mess yet.

“It’s not like we haven’t shown it. Since the new manager has come in we have shown more than enough team spirit, togetherness and quality – even in the games we haven’t won – to win games.

“Hence why we managed to get a result like we did the other week. It’s not like we can’t do it, we just need to put everything together.”

Staggies unable to build on Rangers heroics

The Staggies were brought back down to earth against the Lions, after producing a stunning 3-2 victory over Rangers in their last outing a fortnight ago.

Wales under-21 international King, who is on loan from Cardiff City, struggled to pinpoint the reason for the dip in performance at Almondvale.

He added: “It was a really good feeling after the Rangers game. I felt we deserved that win.

Eli King celebrates with George Harmon, who netted against Rangers. Image: SNS

“Saturday was the exact opposite. We got what we deserved. It was tough to take.

“I don’t think we fell into any trap after the Rangers game. It’s hard to tell why we played the way we did though.”

County fell below standard against Livi

Ryan Leak’s early mistake gifted Livi their opener through Bruce Anderson, before former Staggie Sean Kelly added a second half penalty.

King felt his side got what it deserved in West Lothian, with the 21-year-old adding: “It was a lot of things. We didn’t start the game well. Obviously the goals were preventable.

Eli King chases down Livingston’s Ayo Obileye. Image: SNS

“It was more than that though, they brought more intensity than us and nine times out of 10, the team that does that gets the three points.

“I don’t want to speak two much about the goals we conceded but they were preventable. These things happen.

“It’s hard to tell exactly why we played the way we did on Saturday, but we got what we deserved.”

