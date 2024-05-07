Parklands unveils big plans for its first care home in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parklands unveils big plans for its first care home in Aberdeenshire

The firm aims to spend about £500,000 on refurbishing Deveron House in Huntly.

By Keith Findlay
Parklands boss Ron Taylor and Deveron House manager Ruth Smith outside the group's new care home in Huntly.
Parklands boss Ron Taylor and Deveron House manager Ruth Smith outside the group's new care home in Huntly. Image: Parklands

Parklands Care Homes, of Grantown, has grown its operations to Aberdeenshire after taking on the lease for a facility in Huntly.

It has taken over responsibility for the former Balhousie care home in the town.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) had managed the site since last April.

Perth-based Balhousie Care Group had previously cancelled its registration for the home hours before it was due to appear in court amid concerns over provision of care.

New name for Parkland’s first home in Aberdeenshire

Parklands has renamed its 12th care home Deveron House.

Eighty staff have joined the new operator, which aims to recruit a further 20.

Workers who were employed by the previous operator automatically transferred.

And short-term contract staff who were appointed by AHSCP have been offered the chance to apply to remain in their roles, in line with Care Inspectorate requirements.

Deveron House in Huntly.
Deveron House in Huntly. Image: Parklands Care Homes

Purpose-built in 2013, Deveron House can accommodate up to 60 residents.

It currently has only 40 residents as one of the building’s four wings is not used.

Parklands plans to re-open the other wing and carry out a circa £500,000 refurbishment of the whole property.

The firm aims to deliver “enhanced facilities for residents, including a cinema and bar, as well as upgrades to the courtyard garden.

More than 30 years of care

Parklands has been caring for older people in Moray and the Highlands for more than 30 years.

Ron Taylor, the firm’s managing director, said: “This is our first home in Aberdeenshire, but Huntly is very close to our Moray heartland.

“We look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community.

“I want to pay tribute to the team at AHSCP for their efforts over the past year, in sometimes challenging circumstances.

“They have worked hard to elevate care standards and I am determined to continue that progress.”

Mr Taylor said he had already held “constructive” talks with employees and relatives about the transfer.

He added: “There is a palpable sense of optimism among employees, residents and their loved ones who are looking forward to the future with confidence. After a difficult period for the home, this is the fresh start it needs.”

‘We have a good foundation’

Deveron House is managed by Ruth Smith who has worked for Parklands for more than 10 years, most recently at Wakefield House, Cullen, where she helped drive up standards.

Ms Smith said: “I am looking forward to working with the existing team at Deveron House and to welcoming new members to our care team. We have a good foundation on which to build, thanks to the efforts of AHSCP.”

Janine Howie, partnership manager, South Aberdeenshire, AHSCP, said: “This is a positive step to secure the future of the home for residents and families.

“We look forward to working with Ruth and the wider Parklands Care Homes team.”

