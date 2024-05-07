Parklands unveils big plans for its first care home in Aberdeenshire

Parklands Care Homes, of Grantown, has grown its operations to Aberdeenshire after taking on the lease for a facility in Huntly.

It has taken over responsibility for the former Balhousie care home in the town.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) had managed the site since last April.

Perth-based Balhousie Care Group had previously cancelled its registration for the home hours before it was due to appear in court amid concerns over provision of care.

New name for Parkland’s first home in Aberdeenshire

Parklands has renamed its 12th care home Deveron House.

Eighty staff have joined the new operator, which aims to recruit a further 20.

Workers who were employed by the previous operator automatically transferred.

And short-term contract staff who were appointed by AHSCP have been offered the chance to apply to remain in their roles, in line with Care Inspectorate requirements.

Purpose-built in 2013, Deveron House can accommodate up to 60 residents.

It currently has only 40 residents as one of the building’s four wings is not used.

Parklands plans to re-open the other wing and carry out a circa £500,000 refurbishment of the whole property.

The firm aims to deliver “enhanced facilities for residents, including a cinema and bar, as well as upgrades to the courtyard garden.

More than 30 years of care

Parklands has been caring for older people in Moray and the Highlands for more than 30 years.

Ron Taylor, the firm’s managing director, said: “This is our first home in Aberdeenshire, but Huntly is very close to our Moray heartland.

“We look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community.

“I want to pay tribute to the team at AHSCP for their efforts over the past year, in sometimes challenging circumstances.

“They have worked hard to elevate care standards and I am determined to continue that progress.”

Mr Taylor said he had already held “constructive” talks with employees and relatives about the transfer.

He added: “There is a palpable sense of optimism among employees, residents and their loved ones who are looking forward to the future with confidence. After a difficult period for the home, this is the fresh start it needs.”

‘We have a good foundation’

Deveron House is managed by Ruth Smith who has worked for Parklands for more than 10 years, most recently at Wakefield House, Cullen, where she helped drive up standards.

Ms Smith said: “I am looking forward to working with the existing team at Deveron House and to welcoming new members to our care team. We have a good foundation on which to build, thanks to the efforts of AHSCP.”

Janine Howie, partnership manager, South Aberdeenshire, AHSCP, said: “This is a positive step to secure the future of the home for residents and families.

“We look forward to working with Ruth and the wider Parklands Care Homes team.”