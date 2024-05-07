VIDEO: John Swinney praises wife’s support through MS to help him become new first minister

An emotional John Swinney praised the strength of his wife as she watched him become first minister of Scotland.

Elizabeth Quigley has multiple sclerosis and “much to her frustration” has to rely on her husband for support, he told parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a personal moment of reflection in a speech otherwise focused on marking his new job as first minister, following a vote moments earlier which endorsed his position at Holyrood.

Looking to the public gallery, he said: “My wife Elizabeth has multiple sclerosis. She is indefatigable in trying to make sure MS does not get in the way of her living life to the full.

“But much to her frustration she does often have to rely on her husband for support and assistance.

“I could not just commit myself to become first minister without being able to properly work out with my family how we would be able to manage as a family.

“We’ve talked that through and we will manage.

“But I cannot let that moment pass without making clear to Elizabeth my profound eternal gratitude for the sacrifices she is prepared to make to enable her husband to serve our country as first minister.”

MSPs applauded as Ms Quigley – a BBC reporter – looked on, flanked by family in the upper floor of the debating chamber.

Mr Swinney made special mention of his late mum.

“My only regret is my beloved mother did not live long enough to see this day,” he said.

He noted the parish minister said she would have been “quietly proud”.

And in another nod to his home town of Blairgowrie, he quoted from poet Hamish Henderson.

‘Resilient’

Mr Swinney drew on his family support days after explaining the tough family choices he had to make in an interview.

Son Matthew, 13, was also watching on.

Speaking to us last week, Mr Swinney expanded on the bid discussions before he felt able to stand for SNP leader.

“His question to me was ‘if you become first minister can I still play hockey?’, I said it would be permissible.

“He’s a very resilient young lad, and as long as he gets to play hockey he’ll be fine,” Mr Swinney, who has three children, said.

Having been elected unopposed to the SNP top job, he saw off opposition parties to be endorsed as first minister.

Noting the many bridges he will have to mend, he admitted to playing a part in polarised politics.

“Whether that’s shouted put downs from the front bench or heckling from a sedentary position, I do promise that will all stop. I have changed,” he said.

“Perhaps time will tell.”