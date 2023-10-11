Port of Cromarty Firth boss Bob Buskie to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port of Cromarty Firth boss Bob Buskie to retire

By Andrew Dykes
Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Bob Buskie.

Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Bob Buskie is set to retire next year, after more than ten years at the helm of the Invergordon site.

In a brief statement the port (PCF) confirmed that Mr Buskie has elected to retire.

“His tenure has seen the Port’s turnover, staff and land capacity double, and culminated in Inverness and Cromarty Firth winning Green Freeport status for the Highlands in January,” the organisation added.

A recruitment process has begun to find his successor.

Mr Buskie was appointed by the harbour board in 2013, succeeding Captain Ken Gray.

Brought up at Dornoch and Golspie, he previously worked as head of business development with Sparrows Group, as well as a career that spanned roles with RBG, Stratos Global and Omnisems.

Success for Inverness and Cromarty Firth

As a trust port, PCF operates as an independent statutory body and is governed by stakeholders rather than shareholders.

During his time the site has undergone considerable expansion and diversification, and now supports work across the renewables, cruise tourism, oil and gas and decommissioning sectors, among others.

In one of his crowning achievements, the Inverness and Cromarty Green Freeport consortium was officially named as one of two Scottish “green freeports” by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the beginning of this year – a status the port said would unlock as many as 75,000 jobs in the area.

cable factory nigg sumitomo
Port of Cromarty Firth.

It followed ambitious expansion plans unveiled by PCF last year, which would see a doubling of the size of its existing capacity.

Just last month Mr Buskie said the site could spend up to £330 million on upgrading its facilities to take advantage of a variety of opportunities.

Up to £110 million is required as a “minimum”, he said, as the port looks to create jobs while for a fifth phase of development at the strategic site.

A bid has been made for government funding and the trust port’s management team hopes to find out about the outcome early next year, he said.

PCF increasing turnover and profit

Meanwhile, a resurgence of cruise business and shipping growth drove an increase in turnover and profits at PCF last year, which reached £9.8m and £2.2m respectively, according to its latest annual report. That compares turnover of over £6m at the time of Mr Buskie’s joining in 2013.

The port welcomed 130 such tourist vessels in 2023 so far, beating last year’s record of 109.

It has also secured work as the intermediary port for a succession of major offshore wind developments including the Beatrice wind farm, Moray East, Moray West and Kincardine floating wind scheme.

The buildout of ScotWind projects towards the end of the decade also create a major pipeline of opportunity  for the site.

In 2018 PCF received approval to work on decommissioning projects, enabling it to process up to 50,000 tonnes of structures annually.

