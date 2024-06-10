Live your summer dream in a new home for less than you think

Imagine summer in your dream home. Hosting perfect family gatherings, al fresco dining in the sunshine and vibrant evenings filled with fun and laughter. Maybe you imagine relaxing in your new garden, cooking outdoors, or simply enjoying a quiet moment with a good book in a sunny spot.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Believe it or not, you could be enjoying all that this summer.

Everyone knows the statistics – moving house repeatedly tops the list of stressful life events. In a survey conducted by Legal & General, results showed 46% of home buyers had to wait between three and five months to complete their move which added exponentially to the stress.

Remove the stress and uncertainty of home buying

But what if you could avoid the anxious wait and uncertainty and simply look forward to making the most of this summer in a new home?

Aberdeenshire home builder, Bancon Homes, currently has a range of incentives available on select new homes that could not only save you up to £24,000, but you could complete your move in as little 4 weeks*.

It might sound too good to be true, but we discovered a selection of impressive homes – with equally impressive incentives – in four of Bancon Homes’ developments across Mintlaw, Banchory and Aberdeen that could be the perfect backdrop for all your summer activities.

The houses that could become your home this summer

First up, plot 81 at Aiden Meadows, Mintlaw, caught our eye. The development enjoys the peace and tranquillity of the surrounding rural landscape, making it ideal for anyone looking to enjoy life in a picturesque, countryside location with plenty of outdoor activities. Yet it’s close to the AWPR, connecting you to Aberdeen and beyond.

Plot 81, a four-bedroom detached ‘Devonshire’ style house priced at £334,995, offers part-exchange of your current property, and a 5% mortgage deposit contribution worth £16,750.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family space features French doors to the rear garden, so summer entertaining will be a breeze, and a separate home office keeps work life and family life conveniently separate.

A family-friendly focus

Closer to Aberdeen city, The Reserve at Eden development is positioned next to a nature reserve and located just a stone’s throw from Aberdeen city centre. Plot 56 struck us as ideal for first-time buyers or young families with its three-bedroom semi-detached ‘Richmond’ home priced at £248,995.

If you have a property to sell you can remove all the hassle, stress and cost of marketing your home and take advantage of the part-exchange offered on plot 56. Not only that, but you’ll also receive £1,000 per month for six months towards your mortgage repayments. Flooring is also included free with this house making for even more savings.

Three and four bed options at Kinion Heights

Also within striking distance of Aberdeen city, the Kinion Heights development in Aberdeen launched in spring 2024 is now ready for summer home movers, offering a unique blend of city life and country landscapes.

The three-bedroom ‘Thistle’ semi-detached house on plot 3, priced at £259,995, comes with support for first-time buyers or part exchange options, and the south facing garden means you can really make the most of the outside space in the good weather.

If it’s more indoor space you’re after, then the detached ‘Birch’ four-bedroom home on plot 5 is ideal. It also enjoys a south facing garden with French doors leading out from the open plan kitchen diner, and family living space is wonderfully generous.

Homes with a touch of luxury in Royal Deeside

Heading to Banchory, Bancon’s Lochside of Leys development is idyllically positioned on the Hill of Banchory in Royal Deeside. Sitting above the main town, it enjoys a wonderful setting surrounded by mature trees, but with the town centre just a short distance away.

The four-bedroom detached Dalvenie on plot 95 comes with the opportunity to part exchange your current home and have your LBTT paid that’s worth a whopping £24,199.

Like the other homes on the development, this beautiful house combines traditional Deeside architectural features and natural timber cladding with a luxury specification.

Indeed, it’s true to say Bancon Homes prides itself on achieving a perfect blend of elegance, luxury, functionality – and value – across all their homes.

Lasting quality, elegant style

Kitchens are equipped with premium, integrated appliances at no extra cost. All homes feature oak finish internal doors for a premium finish. Bathrooms and ensuites include stunning Porcelanosa wall tiles of a real touch of luxury and quality.

From fitted wardrobes and contemporary full height windows, to energy efficient construction and money-saving heating systems, Bancon Homes are built to serve you perfectly now, and well into the future, too.

In addition to the homes we’ve listed above, you’ll find a selection of other plots benefiting from similar offers across the four developments mentioned. However, keep in mind offers are specific to the actual plot, so don’t delay in finding your dream home with great incentives that work for you.

Make this summer one to remember as the first in your fabulous new home.

For more information on the homes mentioned plus other plots featuring special incentives across Bancon Homes’ developments and to arrange a viewing visit Bancon Homes.

*Subject to status. T&C’s apply.