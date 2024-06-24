Administrators hope to complete sale of former Stewart Milne Aberdeen Countesswells site ‘at earliest opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Administrators hope to complete sale of former Stewart Milne Aberdeen Countesswells site ‘at earliest opportunity’

By Kelly Wilson
Administrators are aiming to complete a sale for the Countesswells site. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Administrators are aiming to complete a sale for the Countesswells site. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson

The sale of the Aberdeen Countesswells site could be close after more than two years on the market.

Administrators have revealed talks are “progressing” with an interested party for the former Stewart Milne site.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors was appointed to find new owners for the scheme in May 2022 after Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) foundered in the wake of the oil and gas downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic and plunged into administration.

The scheme includes plans for thousands of homes, as well as shops and schools.

CDL, set up to manage the £800 million development, was a subsidiary of the Stewart Milne Group (SMG).

Stewart Milne Group went bust in January this year, with hundreds of jobs axed.

Sale of Countesswells site at ‘earliest opportunity’

Mystery has surrounded the future of the site with selling agents remaining tight lipped throughout.

However, a spokesman for the joint administrators today confirmed it is “progressing discussions with an interested party” with the “aim to complete a sale at the earliest opportunity”.

The site is now showing as being under offer on the Shepherd’s website.

Questions over when the future houses will be built. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

About 900 homes have been built in the community since construction began in 2015 by a mix of builders including Stewart Milne, Barratt, David Wilson Homes, Kirkwood and Chap Homes.

But the plan is for more than 3,000, meaning two-thirds of the development is still up in the air.

Commitment from housebuilder

In November last year councillors axed plans for a new secondary school and instead opted to go-ahead for plans for a 1,600 pupil replacement for Hazlehead Academy.

This came despite warnings that the facility had been something of a “selling point” for the hundreds who have already bought new homes.

Housebuilder Barratt is currently in the middle of building at the development.

Felipe Ferreira at the Countesswells site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It has already finished 131 homes with another 318 to be built, including its current Kings Gallop scheme.

Felipe Ferreira, north division sales and marketing director, confirmed Barratt will continue to build homes on site and “carry on as normal”.

‘Time consuming’ process say Countesswells administrators

A spokesman for the joint administrators said: “Countesswells is a significant housing, leisure and retail development project and as such the administration and sale process has been time consuming.

“During the administration process the joint administrators continue to manage the site whilst also progressing discussions with an interested party.

“The joint administrators aim is to complete a sale at the earliest opportunity and will announce any further developments in due course.”

