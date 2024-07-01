More than two-thirds of north-east firms say region needs mayor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than two-thirds of north-east firms say region needs mayor

Aberdeen chamber chief says firms will be watching 'with interest' to see if push for more metro mayors expands to Scotland.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen
A 'combined authority' in the north-east along the lines of those already up and running in England, led by metro mayors, would see Aberdeen City Council working more closely with other local authorities on shared policy goals using new devolved powers. Image: Shutterstock

A Scotland-wide survey of business sentiment has found more than two-thirds of north-east firms are in favour of a new metro mayor for the region.

Metro mayors are directly elected and lead combined authorities with powers and functions devolved from government, pooling council resources over a wider area.

There are now 11 combined authorities in England, with others awaiting parliamentary approval.

They are being introduced in areas where they are considered likely to improve transport, economic development, and regeneration.

Each one has a directly elected mayor. Greater London also has a directly elected mayor, Sadiq Khan, although it is not a combined authority.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Critics of the metro mayor set-up have pointed to poor voter turnouts for elections, which they say reflect what’s happening at Westminster, rather than any local issues.

There are currently no combined authorities in Scotland.

But the idea has been mooted by Our Scottish Future, the political campaigning body set up by former prime minister Gordon Brown, as a means of shifting more power out of Edinburgh.

Scottish Labour has also floated the idea of introducing metro mayors.

Survey reveals north-east support

And the idea has support in the north-east, according to the latest quarterly Understanding Business survey conducted by 56° North and the Diffley Partnership.

More than 500 firms across Scotland were asked for their views on a range of issues.

A majority of businesses in the north-east (68%) believed a new metro mayor for the region would improve its economic prospects.

Idea less popular elsewhere in Scotland

The idea is less popular in Edinburgh and the Lothians, or Glasgow and Strathclyde, where 41% and 46% of firms respectively believe a metro mayor would be beneficial.

Only 39% of businesses in the Highlands and Islands are in favour, the survey found.

Metro mayor Andy Burnham, of Greater Manchester Combined Authority
Metro mayor Andy Burnham, of Greater Manchester Combined Authority. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock

According to communications firm 56° North, “the stats show appetite in the north-east for more control outside of the central belt and the belief that greater local power would be a positive thing”.

The subject of mayors in Scotland was among themes covered in the recent Urban Age report from partners including Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).

It examined the key issues facing Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow and called for the devolution of “meaningful powers”.

Aberdeen view
Could Aberdeen become home to one of Scotland’s first metro mayors? Image Frame

Responding to the Understanding Business findings, AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “The UK Government has made clear that in England, the ‘levelling-up’ agenda will seek to devolve responsibility to local authorities and to metro mayors, although the government will not force local authorities to adopt metro mayors.

“It is not yet clear how this is to be resolved with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“What is clear, however, is that we must see real leadership in Scotland’s cities in the same way that these metro mayors are influencing positive change south of the border.”

Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: AGCC

Mr Borthwick added: “Businesses will be watching this policy develop with interest after the election, particularly to see if Labour embraces mayors and pushes them as a key pillar for future economic growth in Scotland.”

We must see real leadership in Scotland’s cities in the same way that these metro mayors are influencing positive change south of the border.” Russell Borthwick

John Penman, managing partner, 56° North, said: “Metro mayors such as Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester have become household names as recognised city-regional leaders. Many people feel they’ve had more of an impact on local areas than councils.

Will rollout of devolution to English regions drive demand for greater autonomy north of the border?

“The Tory government was committed to further rolling out of this devolution and if Labour win on July 4, they too plan to increase power to English regions.

“Some in Scotland’s city regions may well feel they will need greater autonomy in terms of economic levers to be able to compete with their English counterparts.

“The metro mayor debate north of the border is going to be an interesting one to follow.”

Analysts studying opinion poll statistics
More than 500 Scottish firms were questioned in the latest Understanding Business survey. Image: Shutterstock

The Understanding Business survey also found nearly half (44%) of businesses feel devolution has been good for Scotland.

When asked about giving Holyrood further powers to boost the economy, the highest support (40%) was for more powers to leverage investment and funding to support economic development.

What else is in the Understanding Business report?

Other findings include:

  • About half of firms (49%) believe economic conditions are worse now than a year ago. Three in 10 (29%) believe economic conditions are about the same, while in excess of one in five (22%) think conditions have improved.
  • About four in 10 (38%) believe economic conditions will be worse over the next 12 months than they are now, down from 45% that said the same in March. About one in three (36%) think conditions will be about the same  and one in four (26%) say they will be better.
  • About two fifths (39%) of businesses are more concerned about inflation than they were three months ago, marking a notable drop in the trend by 13 percentage points from March 2024 (52%) and September 2023 (60%). Concerns over taxation increased as 49% of businesses report being more worried, up two percentage points from 46% in March.
Magnifying glass and documents with analytics data lying on table
Image: Shutterstock
  • When asked if the Scottish Government is concerned with the needs of businesses in Scotland, around four in 10 firms (41%) agree, while 37% disagree. The results were similar in March, when 40% agreed and 39% disagreed.
  • When asked about the UK Government, more than half (51%) believe it is unconcerned with the needs of businesses in Scotland, down three percentage points from March 2024.
  • One-third (33%) believe the Scottish Government is taking action to address business concerns in Scotland, up by four percentage points from March.
Man filling online survey form.
Image: Shutterstock
  • About one-fifth (21%) believe the UK Government is taking action to address business concerns in Scotland, about the same as in March, while more than half (53%) do not think UK Government is taking such action.
  • Two in five respondents (40%) believe the Scottish Parliament should have more powers related to investment and funding to support economic development. A similar proportion (39%) deem additional authority over taxation a suitable devolved domain for more powers.
  • Three in 10 (30%) believe the Scottish Parliament should have no additional powers in relation to business.

