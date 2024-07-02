Highland crane hire company boss says ‘sky is the limit’ as firm hits 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland crane hire company boss says ‘sky is the limit’ as firm hits 20 years

The Muir of Ord firm has invested more than £3 million in the past two years to expand its fleet.

By Alex Banks
Founder David Stoddart, centre, with his two children, Ewan and Kerri Stoddart. Image: Planit Scotland
Founder David Stoddart, centre, with his two children, Ewan and Kerri Stoddart. Image: Planit Scotland

A Highland crane hire company is planning for future decades after celebrating 20 years in business.

David Stoddart worked as a crane driver for Las Plant in Inverness and, after moving to an office role, realised he could run his own business.

He purchased one of the Inverness firm’s cranes and started Stoddart Crane Hire in 2004.

The Muir of Ord company’s staff numbers have since risen to 28 and his children, Ewan and Kerri, now help to run the business.

Dad had ‘all of the right ideas’

Director Ewan Stoddart has been involved with Stoddart for almost all of its working life, having joined operations in 2005.

He said his dad had “all of the right ideas” in order to put together his own firm.

Ewan added: “Everything originated from dad. When he realised he could do this himself he approached a few folk to buy a crane.

“In the end he managed to acquire one from Las Plant, where he had previously worked.

“They agreed to sell it onto my dad and that kick-started Stoddart.”

The Ross-shire firm started with the one crane, a Grove TM870, plus about one-third of an acre of land in Muir of Ord.

Director Ewan Stoddart believes the building blocks are in place for more success at Stoddart Crane Hire. Image: Planit Scotland

Stoddart has since grown its portfolio to 12 mobile cranes and six mini crawler cranes which operate out of its expanded four-acre site.

Ewan believes the growth shows “the sky is the limit” for the crane hire company.

He added: “Within a year of operating we had already expanded to four employees, and more and more jobs were cropping up.

“The business sat for a few years on a smaller scale running three cranes but as the industry changed we really progressed.

“Our reputation has really helped us get to where we are today. On a weekly average we’re involved in around 30 jobs.”

Stoddart claims to have the most modern fleet of cranes in Scotland.

Its expertise covers mobile crane hire, crawler cranes and specialised heavy haulage vehicles.

‘Always a good reward at the end’

Ewan said the family-run business sees all projects as equally as important, regardless of the size.

The firm has been involved in several major projects, including a fish farm in Inverness and changing lock gates on the Caledonia Canal – a three year project.

Ewan added: “Plenty of projects are accomplishments, they can be challenging but there is always a good reward at the end.

“Every job, regardless of its size, if it’s a one-off or if it lasts six months, are all as equally as important as each other.”

Looking to the next 20 years

Stoddart founder David Stoddart said it was “truly an incredibly feeling” to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

But he added it was now time to look at building the next 20 years of the business.

David continued: “It has been quite a journey for our family, but one that has certainly seen significant growth and long-lasting partnerships built over the years.

Stoddart Crane Hire provides services including mobile crane hire, crawler cranes and specialised heavy haulage vehicles. Image: Planit Scotland

“Better still, I’ve been able to share this experience with my two children, Ewan and Kerri.

“Now that we’ve reached this remarkable milestone, it’s time to look to the next 20 years of Stoddart Crane Hire.

“In the last two years alone, we’ve invested just over £3 million to help expand and modernise our fleet and build our team, ensuring that we continue to provide the high standards of service and excellence that our clients have come to value and appreciate.”

