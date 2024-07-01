Moray distillery to reopen as new management look to revive ‘jewel in the crown’

Historic Dallas Dhu Distillery, in Forres, is to restart whisky production.

Scotch whisky company Aceo is to takeover the management of distillery operations as it aims to make Dallas Dhu “one of the leading, must-see whisky distilleries in Scotland”.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which has been managing the distillery as a museum and visitor attraction, said Aceo will implement a phased programme of development to get it up and running again.

Production ceased at Dallas Dhu in 1983.

‘Breathe life back into Dallas Dhu’

It will now be transformed into a “unique heritage attraction”, and include bonded warehousing facilities.

Traditional whisky production will eventually be reintroduced, alongside improvements designed to enhance the visitor experience.

The new visitor centre will offer tours focusing on the story of Scotch and Speyside production.

Aceo managing director Edward Odim said “Our vision is to make Dallas Dhu one of the leading, must-see whisky distilleries in Scotland, giving visitors a unique, close-up experience of whisky-making.

“The aim is to breathe life back into the distillery by first getting the original equipment working and traditional whisky distilling going once again.

“This revived, long-lost spirit will be matured in Dallas Dhu’s well-preserved Victorian dunnage warehouses.”

Plans for visitor centre and restaurant

The traditional distilling equipment remains exactly as it was when the doors closed for the final time.

HES marketing and engagement director Stephen Duncan said: “Dallas Dhu offers a unique opportunity to showcase traditional distilling techniques as a living history attraction.

“This reopening marks a new chapter for the distillery, and we are confident it will attract visitors, while also bringing benefits to the local community and economy.”

Aceo has also revealed plans for a visitor centre, along with a cafe and restaurant.

Mr Odim added: “Longer-term, the plan is for a state-of-the-art visitor centre with exhibition and museum space, and a cafe/restaurant, to be enjoyed by visitors and the local community.

It’s time for us to roll up our sleeves and get going on reviving this jewel in the crown of Scotland’s whisky distilleries”, Edward Odim, Aceo managing director

“There will be a cooperage displaying the art of the cooper, a working malting floor and an interactive virtual reality whisky experience that delves into the science behind Scotland’s famous spirit.

“But, as well as show how whisky is made, we intend to tell the social and economic story – past and present – of whisky production on Speyside, Scotland’s largest whisky producing region.

“So, it’s time for us to roll up our sleeves and get going on reviving this jewel in the crown of Scotland’s whisky distilleries.”

Dallas Dhu history

Dallas Dhu Distillery has a long and storied history and first began producing whisky in 1898.

It survived being shut down during the Great Depression, a fire that ravaged the building in 1939 and the Second World War before being closed for a final time in 1983.

This was due to falling demand of whisky, an excess of stock and the unreliability of the water supply there.

The site also lost its distilling license in 1992 after falling into public hands – though it remains owned by drink giant Diageo.

HES will retain guardianship of the site on behalf of Scottish ministers.