Goodbye Marcliffe: Spence family hands over keys to luxury Aberdeen hotel

Ross Spence: Driving away from it ;broke me like I never thought it would'.

By Keith Findlay
Ross Spence
Ross Spence: "The Marcliffe has been my whole life. It runs in my blood and it's etched in my veins." Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The Spence family had an emotional farewell as they handed over the keys to the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa Aberdeen.

Craig Spence, whose parents Stewart and Sheila owned and ran the five-star hotel for decades, said it was “one of the hardest ever days” for all of them.

Twin brother Ross, who has run the business his parents built for the past few years, said driving away from it following handover “broke me like I never thought it would”.

Sir Jim Milne and his Balmoral Group now own the Marcliffe

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed last month that one of the north-east’s best-known businessmen, Sir Jim Milne, was to become the proud owner of  the Marcliffe.

The hotel is now part of Balmoral Group – the Granite City-based engineering company Sir Jim, 83, founded and continues to control.

It follows a multi-million-pound deal between Balmoral and the Spence family, who have operated Aberdeen’s only five-star hotel on its current site at Pitfodels since 1993.

Sir Jim Milne shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence.
Sir Jim Milne, left, shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence. Image: The Marcliffe and Balmoral Group

Landscape gardener Craig Spence was in charge of snow ploughing and gritting the Marcliffe’s driveways in winter, while keeping trees around the hotel in good condition.

Describing the emotional handover on social media, the 44-year-old said: “One of the hardest ever days for the family. Goodbye Marcliffe.

“I grew up in the hotel. I learnt true work ethic in the hotel. I had the privilege to work with so many amazing people over the years.

‘Amazing legacy’

“Dad and mum, you built an amazing legacy that will never be repeated and thank you so much for letting me be part of that.

“Stewart Spence, you are the Marcliffe and you made me so proud every day to be able to call you my dad. We would have been nothing without the staff who made it a five-star hotel.

“Driving down that drive today broke me like I never thought it would. Best of luck to Marcliffe and staff going forward.”

Stewart Spence, you are the Marcliffe and you made me so proud every day to be able to call you my dad.” Craig Spence

In another highly charged post on social media, Ross Spence said: “It’s taken a while for me to process my thoughts and emotions after what can only be described as being a whirlwind past few weeks.

“A little over four years ago my father handed over the reins of the Marcliffe to me.

“Since then, we have survived a global pandemic, endless lockdowns, a cost-of-living crisis and plenty of questionable prime ministers. But the Marcliffe still stands.

Stewart Spence at The Marcliffe
Stewart Spence at The Marcliffe. Ross Spence says his parents have created an “amazing legacy”. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

“Throughout it all I have done my absolute upmost to ensure my mum and dad’s legacy has continued. I have poured my life and soul into the hotel – we all have – and the thought of it not now being there every day is something I never truly thought would happen.”

Ross added: “From washing dished in the kitchen at the age of 12 to being executive head chef at the age of 30 to being the managing director at the age of 40, it’s fair to say the Marcliffe has been my whole life. It runs in my blood and it’s etched in my veins.

‘Happy memories and many joyous times’

“The Marcliffe has brought me many happy memories and many joyous times, however, not without its challenges.

“Following in the footsteps of a legend hotelier turned out to be quite tough after all, and plenty of my blood, sweat and tears went into running it on a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis.

Read and see more: A history of the Marcliffe in pictures

“The hotel is half of my being, if not all, and I feel slightly lost without it.

“This being said, I am delighted to be able to take a step back from all I have ever known and explore a life without the Marcliffe, whatever that may be.”

Marcliffe Hotel
The luxury hotel is under new ownership. Image: The Marcliffe and Balmoral Group

He continued: “My heartfelt thanks to all past and present staff who have dedicated their time, energy and patience to this hotel. Without you, it’s success would be non-existent.

“Thank you also to those who have reached out to check up on me, and to send me photos and tell me stories of what the hotel meant to them. I really appreciate it.

“For now, I’m looking forward to a significant decline in my email inbox, a sudden increase in my step count and, of course, time to spend with my son, partner and family who have been with me through it all. Sir Jimmy Milne – it’s been a pleasure.”

The hotel is half of my being, if not all, and I feel slightly lost without it.” Ross Spence

Stewart and Sheila Spence bought the original Marcliffe, on Queens Terrace, in 1979.

They moved the hotel to Queens Road, to the site of the Queens Hotel which they had owned since 1973 and re-named it the New Marcliffe. This is now the site of the Malmaison Hotel in Aberdeen. On completion of the building at Pitfodels, the hotel moved from Queens Road in November 1993.

The New Marcliffe on Queens Road in 1984.
The New Marcliffe on Queens Road in 1984. Image: DC Thomson

It became a real family affair, with the Spence’s eldest son, Greg, 47, helping with its management in recent years as a director.

Sir Jim has been a customer of the prestigious hotel and its restaurant for years.

He told the P&J last month it was a business he had always “greatly admired”.

The Marcliffe is now run on Balmoral’s behalf by Edinburgh-based Effective Hospitality Management.

