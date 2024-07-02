Ex-Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor signs for Queen’s Park

Former Caley Thistle midfielder has returned to the Championship by signing for Callum Davidson’s Queen’s Park on a two-year deal.

The once-capped Scotland under-21 international was a free agent after not being offered a new contract by his home town team Inverness following their relegation from the Championship in May.

The creative midfielder, 22, broke into the ICT first-team six years ago and racked up 113 appearances for ICT, scoring six goals.

MacGregor, a Scottish Cup runner-up in 2023, was a popular figure with fans, but was not in manager Duncan Ferguson’s plans and he’s secured a move to the Spiders, who play their home games at the national stadium, Hampden Park.

Other clubs were interested in signing MacGregor, but Queen’s won the race.

‘Talented and versatile footballer’

MacGregor met his new team-mates at the weekend at a training camp in Northern Ireland and Davidson delighted that a long-time pursuit of the player has been successful.

He said: “I first became aware of Roddy when I as at St Johnstone and I was keen on him then. He was very highly rated when he was breaking through and has added to his game since then.

“When the opportunity came to bring him to Queen’s Park, I was delighted that we were able to get it done.

“He is a talented and versatile footballer who can be creative, play in the number 10 position and also go box-box.

“He is also hungry to do well in the game and that attitude is what I want from all my players.

“Our squad has lost a few bodies however bringing in a player like Roddy, who are determined to make an impact, is a great sign.”

‘A great addition to our team’

Queen’s Park’s director of football Darren O’Donnell backs the Highlander to hit the ground running for the Glasgow side.

He said: “I am delighted that we have managed to secure the services of one of the main targets that Callum was after. Roddy is an excellent player that I am sure will be a great addition to our team for the coming season.”

MacGregor will link up with his former ICT team-mate and captain Sean Welsh, who moved to Queens in the winter transfer window.

Last week, former Caley Jags winger Nathan Shaw also joined a Championship club when he signed for Morton.