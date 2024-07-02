Ex-Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor signs for Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor signs for Queen’s Park

The former Scotland under-21 international moves on after no deal is offered to him by relegated Inverness.

By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor has joined Championship side Queen's Park. Image: Queen's Park FC
Former Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor has joined Championship side Queen's Park. Image: Queen's Park FC

Former Caley Thistle midfielder has returned to the Championship by signing for Callum Davidson’s Queen’s Park on a two-year deal.

The once-capped Scotland under-21 international was a free agent after not being offered a new contract by his home town team Inverness following their relegation from the Championship in May.

The creative midfielder, 22, broke into the ICT first-team six years ago and racked up 113 appearances for ICT, scoring six goals.

MacGregor, a Scottish Cup runner-up in 2023, was a popular figure with fans, but was not in manager Duncan Ferguson’s plans and he’s secured a move to the Spiders, who play their home games at the national stadium, Hampden Park.

Other clubs were interested in signing MacGregor, but Queen’s won the race.

Midfielder Roddy MacGregor in action for ICT. Image: Jasperimage

‘Talented and versatile footballer’

MacGregor met his new team-mates at the weekend at a training camp in Northern Ireland and Davidson delighted that a long-time pursuit of the player has been successful.

He said: “I first became aware of Roddy when I as at St Johnstone and I was keen on him then. He was very highly rated when he was breaking through and has added to his game since then.

“When the opportunity came to bring him to Queen’s Park, I was delighted that we were able to get it done.

“He is a talented and versatile footballer who can be creative, play in the number 10 position and also go box-box.

“He is also hungry to do well in the game and that attitude is what I want from all my players.

“Our squad has lost a few bodies however bringing in a player like Roddy, who are determined to make an impact, is a great sign.”

‘A great addition to our team’

Queen’s Park’s director of football Darren O’Donnell backs the Highlander to hit the ground running for the Glasgow side.

He said: “I am delighted that we have managed to secure the services of one of the main targets that Callum was after. Roddy is an excellent player that I am sure will be a great addition to our team for the coming season.”

MacGregor will link up with his former ICT team-mate and captain Sean Welsh, who moved to Queens in the winter transfer window.

Last week, former Caley Jags winger Nathan Shaw also joined a Championship club when he signed for Morton.

