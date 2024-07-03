Aberdeen father & son started £70 million business with one carpet cleaning machine

More than 40 years ago an Aberdeen father and son started their own company with just one carpet cleaning machine between them.

Ron Stewart Snr and his son, also called Ron, had both been made redundant within weeks of each other.

The pair decided to start their own business and invested in a single piece of machinery.

Looking to secure a prime sport in the “A” list in the Yellow Pages phone book, they combined “Ron and Ron” to in the name Andron.

Andron is now a national business, with more than 2,500 employees across the UK and turnover of £70 million.

Andron enters new era under third generation chief executive

It provides a range of facilities management services, including cleaning, security, waste management and pest control.

The business has recently welcomed the third generation of family leadership, with Ron Jnr’s daughter, Cheryl Stewart, appointed chief executive.

Ron Snr was working as a sales rep for match manufacturer Bryant & May and Ron Jnr a quantity surveyor for Aberglen when they were both made redundant in 1980.

Ron Jnr, 66, said: “We decided we would do our own thing.

“I never thought of myself as a great employee. I always wanted to be my own man and my father felt the same way, despite him being 20 years older than myself.

“We got into carpet cleaning in the first instance but obviously that was very seasonal.

“So we moved into office cleaning. Oil and gas was in its reasonable infancy so there were offices to be cleaned.

“We started picking up stuff locally and that was the seeds of something that gave us more stability.”

Andron’s ‘big break’ at Bon Accord

Within the first year the pair had about 12 workers and turnover of around £25,000.

Their first big contracts came from Aberdeen Journals – cleaning its former offices on Lang Stracht – and NorCo stores in Berryden, Torry, Mastrick and Ellon, among others.

In 1990 Andron, which had its first office on Spring Gardens, got the contract to clean the newly built Bon Accord Centre.

Ron Jnr said: “We had established ourselves in a broader stream of work.

“Our big break in some respects was when we landed the Bon Accord Centre. We were doing work while it was just John Lewis and the staircase, but we were then awarded the contract for the whole centre.

“It opened up a whole new world. It was what took us out of Aberdeen.”

In 1992 Bon Accord Centre developer Bredero Properties built The Paisley Centre, near Glasgow.

Andron took on the cleaning contract for it despite having no presence in the area.

Ron Jnr, who is married to Lynne, said: “That pushed us down to Glasgow and from there we started doing more and more shopping centres.

“It was an easy growth plan for us. It was pivotal.

“When we moved to Glasgow, and onwards to Warrington and Manchester, there was more work and we took it.

“London was the next place to go.

“We got really good at one thing, cleaning shopping centres, and then moved into new markets – always applying our learnings and maintaining our core commitments from the start.”

Andron recently secured its biggest contract to date in Aberdeen, signing a seven-figure-sum, three-year deal at Union Square.

Sense of pride at keeping Andron local

Family values and a focus on people have been hallmarks of Andron since day one.

This was epitomised by Ron Snr, who knew the name of every cleaner on Andron’s payroll, even as staff numbers grew into the hundreds. He died in 2022, aged 83.

Andron currently has about 110 staff based in Aberdeen.

Reflecting on the company’s journey to date, Ron Jnr said: “It’s been interesting but it was difficult at times, early on in the building process.

“It then becomes a very satisfying feeling and then, as you get older, it’s got a lot of pride in it. We’ve a lot of family members still working in the business which is good.

“Giving local employment is always good. Many of them have been here for nearly 20 years.

“There’s a sense of pride that it’s still local. Yes, we’ve got a presence across the country but it still feels like a local business as the main functions are here.”

Andron’s future plans

Former Robert Gordons College pupil Cheryl, who started at the firm in 2015 as bid manager, is enjoying her new job.

The 34-year-old mum-of-one said: “It’s really exciting, and a huge privilege and honour to take on the role at a business that was started by my dad and grandad’.

“Grandad’ was one of these people who never fully retired until he was very old.

“I remember him walking round and speaking to all the staff individually. He loved showing face and was such a people person.

“He still wanted to know so much about the business.

“As soon as I joined the business I loved working there. Learning from my dad is great. He’s a good mentor and support.

“We are in a high-growth period and want to continue that through our reputation.

“There’s a big investment in technology and sustainability.

“I’m passionate about that and making sure we are moving forward, in terms of net-zero, looking after our people and giving back to local communities.

“There’s a shared sense of passion and connection, because we know how hard my grandad’ and dad have worked to get it to where it is.”

Cheryl also works alongside her uncle, Derek Stewart, co-director and chief compliance officer, brother Jamie Stewart, 32, and cousins, Cameron Spark, 30, Matthew Stewart, 31, and Greg Stewart, 28.